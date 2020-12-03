PG Vs TKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, match Prediction, Asian Champions League Game Preview

Perth Glory FC is scheduled to play against FC Tokyo in their next Asian Champions League game. The match is scheduled to take place at the Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan) on December 3, Thursday and kick off at 3:30 PM IST. Have a look at our PG vs TKY Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team, match prediction and other details of the match.

🇦🇺 Perth Glory 🆚 FC Tokyo 🇯🇵



⏰ 13:00

🏟️ Education City Stadium

🏆 #ACL2020



FC Tokyo will look to book a place in the KO Rounds with a win today. Will Perth wreck their plans?



FC Tokyo will look to book a place in the KO Rounds with a win today. Will Perth wreck their plans?

Perth Glory FC enter the match after drawing their previous game 3-3 against Shanghai Shenhua with Carlo Armiento and Neil Kilkenny and Bruno Fornaroli scoring for them. FC Tokyo, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 defeat against Ulsan Hyundai in their previous game as Kensuke Nagai got on the scoresheet.

PG vs TKY Dream11 team

Perth Glory - Daniel Margush, Jackson Lee, Liam Reddy, Tando Velaphi, Alex Grant, Daniel Walsh, Dino Djulbic, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, James Meredith, Josh Rawlins, Osama Malik, Riley Warland, Tarek Elrich, Tomislav Mrcela, Christopher Oikonomidis, Dane Ingham, Diego Castro, Jake Brimmer, Juande Lopez, Kristian Popovic, Neil Kilkenny, Trent Ostler, Vince Lia, Yianni Perkatis, Bryce Bafford, Bruno Fornaroli, Luke Bodnar

FC Tokyo - Tsuyoshi Kodama, Go Hatano, Akihiro Hayashi, Taishi Nozawa, Masato Morishige, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Daiki Niwa, Ryoya Ogawa, Takumi Nakamura, Sodai Hasukawa, Makoto Okazaki, Joan Oumari, Hotaka Nakamura, Seiji Kimura, Kashifu Bangunagande, Hitotaka Mita, Yojiro Takahagi, Keigo Higashi, Kiwara Miyazaki, Takuya Uchida, Shuto Abe, Kazuya Konno, Rei Hirakawa, Manato Shinada, Arthur Silva Feitoza, Diego Oliveira, Kensuke Nagai, Adailton Dos-Santos, Leandro moura, Kiichi Yajima, Taichi Hara, Kyosuke Tagawa

PG vs TKY playing 11 (Predicted)

Perth Glory - Tando Velaphi, Josh Rawlins, Dane Ingham, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Diego Castro, Bryce Bafford, Bruno Fornaroli, Osama Malik, Luke Bodnar, Riley Warland, Neil Kilkenny.

FC Tokyo - Go Hatano, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takumi Nakamura, Shuto Abe, Leandro Moura, Kyosuke Tagawa, Kensuke Nagai, Kashifu Bangunagande, Ryoya Ogawa, Keigo Higashi, Diego Oliveira.



Goalkeeper- L Reddy

Defenders- T Nakamura, J Oumari, T Watanabe

Midfielders - T Uchida, S Abe, L Moura, D Castro, N Kilkenny

Forwards - K Nagai, K Higashi

PG vs TKY match prediction

Perth Glory plays the match for pride as they look to end their run in the tournament on a winning note. However, FC Tokyo has a lot on stage as a win or a positive result will allow them a chance to progress to the knockout stages FC Tokyo is the stronger team on paper and on the field as well. The Japanese side is likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of the game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 FC Tokyo

Note: The PG vs TKY Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PG vs TKY playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.