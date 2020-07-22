PG Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, A-League Live

Quick links:
Perth Glory will be up against Wellington Phoenix FC in the upcoming clash of A-League at the Bankwest Stadium. Perth Glory are currently 5th on the A-League table with 34 points to their name. They have managed to win 9 games in the season so far with 7 draws and 5 losses. Perth managed to grab a 1-0 win against Central Coast Mariners in their last A-League game.
As for Wellington Phoenix, they are on the 3rd spot in the A-League standings with 36 points. Wellington Phoenix have managed to win 11 games in 21 games played so far in the season (Draws 3, Losses 7). They lost 3-1 their last A-League clash which was against Sydney FC.
The PG vs WEL live match will commence on Wednesday, July 22 at 3 PM IST. Fans can play the PG vs WEL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the PG vs WEL Dream11 prediction, PG vs WEL match preview and PG vs WEL Dream11 team.
Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento.
Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Walter Scott, Steven Taylor, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Callum McCowatt, Sam Sutton, David Ball, Brandon Wilson, Ben Waine, Gary Hooper
Our PG vs WEL Dream11 prediction is that Wellington Phoenix will win this game.