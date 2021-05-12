PG Vs WST Dream11: Perth Glory Vs Western United FC Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Perth Glory and Western United FC are all set to take on each other in their upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday, May 12. The domestic Australian league fixture will be played at the HBF Park with the kickoff scheduled for 7:20 pm (4:50 PM IST). Let's have a look at the PG vs WST Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

PG vs WST Match Preview

Perth Glory defeated Melbourne Victory in their previous A-League outing and will gain much confidence from the win as they prepare to lock horns against Western United. After breaking their six-match winless run in the last outing, the hosts find themselves slotted 10th on the league table. They have so far registered six wins from 19 games while playing out four losses and losing nine games this season. With just 22 points against their tally, Perth Glory trails 9th ranked Wellington Phoenix by five points but have two games in hand.

Western United FC on the other hand will head into the game following a string of poor performances which sees them remain on a three-match winless run. After playing out a 0-0 draw with Adelaide United, the visitors have suffered two straight losses with their last match ending in a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Western United FC will be eager to get back on the right track and will look to register their ninth win of the season against Perth Glory.

PG vs WST Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - B. Berisha or D. Castro

Vice-Captain - B. Fornaroli or A. Diamanti

PG vs WST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – R. Scott

Defenders – D. Lachmann, A. Durante, J. Aspropotamitis, C. Pain

Midfielders – D. Pierias, N. Kilkenny, A. Diamanti, D. Castro

Strikers – B. Fornaroli, B. Berisha

PG vs WST Dream11 Prediction

Perth Glory and Western United FC are expected to come out all guns blazing and look to walk away with three points on Wednesday. However, we predict the game to end in a draw and expect both teams to split points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Perth Glory 1-1 Western United FC

Note: The above PG vs WST Dream11 prediction, PG vs WST Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG vs WST Dream11 Team and PG vs WST Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result