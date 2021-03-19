PG-W Vs MLC-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Perth Glory Women are set to take on Melbourne City FC in their upcoming Westfield W-league outing on Friday. The match is set to be played on March 19 at the BGC Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4: 05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PG-W vs MLC-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

PG-W vs MLC-W live: PG-W vs MLC-W Dream11 match preview

Perth Glory FC have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Westfield W-League this season as the hosts find themselves stuck at the bottom of the barrel. They are yet to register a single win in the campaign as eight of their 9 matches ended in a loss while their 1-1 draw against Canberra United in the last week of January helping them get their points tally up and running. The match against eighth-ranked Melbourne City FC provides them the perfect opportunity to break their six-match losing streak and turn their fortunes around with a win on Friday.

Melbourne City FC, on the other hand, have done slightly better than their opponents as they have registered two wins while playing out one draw and losing seven matches in the Westfield League. They have collected seven points in their ongoing season so far. The visitors will head into the game after managing to break their five-match winless run as they registered a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets in their last outing. With seven points to their name, a win tonight will see them move up the seventh place and edge closer to the top six of the Westfield W-League

PG-W vs MLC-W Playing 11

Perth Glory Women – Alfeld, Wallhead, Rigby, Anton, De la Harpe, Lowry, Steinmetz, Tabain, Gale, Doeglas, Moreno

Melbourne City FC Women – Barbieri Hudson, Thomas-Chinnama, McCormick, Checker, Tumeth, Davidson, Vlajnic, Eckhoff, Dobson, Chidiac, Kira

PG-W vs MLC-W Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - L. Alfeld

Defenders – J.McCormick,E. Anton, E.Checker, N. Rigby

Midfielders - N. Eckhoff, H. Lowry, R. Dobson, A. Chidiac

Strikers - C. Kira, A. Moreno

PG-W vs MLC-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Kira or H. Lowry

Vice-Captain- A. Moreno or N. Eckhoff

PG-W vs MLC-W Match Prediction.

We predict Melbourne City FC to walk away with the win at the end of this match

Prediction- Perth Glory 0-1 Melbourne City FC

Note: The above PG-W vs MLC-W Dream11 prediction, PG-W vs MLC-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG-W vs MLC-W Dream11 Team and PG-W vs MLC-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.