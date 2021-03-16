PG-W Vs MLV-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Perth Glory are set to take on Melbourne Victory in their upcoming Westfield W-League match on Tuesday, The match is set to be played at the BGC Stadium, Dorrien Gardens on March 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at our PG-W vs MLV-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the Australian Women League clash.

PG-W vs MLV-W live: PG-W vs MLV-W Dream11 match preview

Perth Glory have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Westfield W-Leauge this season as the hosts find themselves sitting at the bottom of the barrel in league standings. Currently slotted 9th on the league table, Perth Glory are yet to register a single with seven of their matches ending in losses followed up by a single draw. With just 1 point from eights games, they trail eight placed Melbourne City FC by 6 points and will see this game as an opportunity to register their first win of the season. However, they face an uphill task and will have to bring their A-game if they want to pocket any points from this game.

Melbourne Victory on the other end have fared comparatively better than Tuesday's opponents with the visitors walking into the game riding on a string of impressive performances. Heading into the match following a five-match unbeaten run, the visitors have registered four wins from these five games while playing out a single draw that came against Canberra United. Riding on the team's recent high flying form, Melbourne Victory finds themselves slotted 5th on the Westfield W-League table and will be aiming to break into the top four with a win on Tuesday.

PG-W vs MLV-W Dream11 Team: PG-W vs MLV-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper - L. Alfeld

Defenders – N. Rigby, C. Bunge, E. Anton, A. Beard

Midfielders - A. Jackson, H. Lowry, K. Coiney-Cross, M. Tabain

Strikers - C. Zimmerman, M. Ayres

PG-W vs MLV-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Ayres or M. Tabain

Vice-Captain- C. Zimmerman or H. Lowry

PG-W vs MLV-W Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Melbourne City FC to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Perth Glory 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above PG-W vs MLV-W Dream11 prediction, PG-W vs MLV-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG-W vs MLV-W Dream11 Team and PG-W vs MLV-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.