PG-W Vs NJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Perth Glory Women are set to take on Newcastle Jets Women in their next match of the Westfield W-League on Monday. The match is set to be played on at BGC Stadium in Perth on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PG-W vs NJ-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11 among other details of this encounter.

PG-W vs NJ-W live: PG-W vs NJ-W Dream11 match preview

Perth Glory have not had the start they wanted to this campaign and have been amongst the worst-performing teams this season. Yet to register a win in the ongoing Westfield W-League, The hosts have recorded five losses while playing out a draw against Canberra United in their six league matches and sit with a single point to their name. After suffering a heavy 2-6 defeat to Sydney FC in their last league outing, the hosts will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways but will have to bring their A-game if they want to walk away with any points in this clash.

Newcastle Jets on the other hand have played two more games than their opponents and occupy the seventh spot in the league standings. The visitors have suffered from six defeats in eight matches while winning just one game and playing out one draw. The Newcastle Jets walk into the game following a four-match winless streak with their last game ending in a 1-2 loss to Perth Glory in the last week of February.

PG-W vs NJ-W Dream11 Team: PG-W vs NJ-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper - L. Alfeld

Defenders - T. King, E. Anton, G. Simon, T. Tamplin

Midfielders - M. Tabin, S. Franco, H. Lowry, P. Petratos

Strikers - T. Andrews, C. Doeglas

PG-W vs NJ-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Doeglas or P. Petratos

Vice-Captain- T. Andrews or H. Lowry

PG-W vs NJ-W Match Prediction

Both the teams walk into the game following a string of poor performances and will be desperate to register a win on Monday. Perth have really found it hard to find the back of the next at they have scored only four goals in six games this season. Newcastle Jets on the other hand have played rather well netting 10 goals in eight games. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Newcastle Jets to walk away with the win on Monday.

Prediction- Perth Glory Women 0-1 Newcastle Jets Women

Note: The above PG-W vs NJ-W Dream11 prediction, PG-W vs NJ-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG-W vs NJ-W Dream11 Team and PG-W vs NJ-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.