PG-W Vs SYD-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Perth Glory Women square off against Sydney FC Women in their upcoming Australian Westfield W-League clash on Thursday. The match is set to be played on February 25 at the Dorrien Gardens with the kickoff scheduled for 4:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PG-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

PG-W vs SYD-W live: PG-W vs SYD-W Dream11 match preview

Perth Glory are the worst-performing team in the ongoing Australian Women's league this season. They are yet to register any win this year as the hosts have recorded one draw while losing four games this season. With just one point from five games, Perth Glory walk into the match after suffering from a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brisbane Roar in their last outing. Alexander Epakis' men will find it very difficult to collect any points against an in-form Sydney FC who are currently at the top of their game.

Sydney FC on the other hand bounced back to winning ways and registered a narrow 2-1 win against Adelaide United in their last outing after recording a 1-4 loss to Brisbane Roar FC. Currently, at the top of the table, Ante Juric's men have recorded seven wins from eight games so far and hold a three-point lead over second-placed Brisbane Roar with a game in hand. They will look at this match as an opportunity to extend their lead at the top recording a win on Thursday.

PG-W vs SYD-W Playing 11

Perth Glory Women- A Alfeld, E Anton, D De la Harpe, S Carroll, N Rigby, T S P Baker, M Steinmetz, C Doeglas, H Lowry, M Tabain, A Moreno

Sydney FC Women- Jada Mathyssen-Whyman, C McLean, C J Rule, A Green, N Tobin, T Polias, C Wheeler, C Vine, P Ibini-Isei, T Ray, R Siemsen

PG-W vs SYD-W Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jada Mathyssen-Whyman

Defenders- S Carroll, C J Rule, N Rigby, A Green

Midfielders- H Lowry, T Polias, M Tabain

Strikers- C Vine, A Moreno, R Siemsen

PG-W vs SYD-W Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- R Siemsen or H Lowry

Vice-Captain- A Moreno or C Vine

PG-W vs SYD-W Match Prediction

We expect Sydney FC to register a comfortable victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Perth Glory 0-3 Sydney FC

Note: The above PG-W vs SYD-W Dream11 prediction, PG-W vs SYD-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PG-W vs SYD-W Dream11 Team and PG-W vs SYD-W Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.