PGMOL Issues Statement After Mike Dean Admits Making VAR Mistake To Protect Fellow Referee

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has released a statement in reaction to Mike Dean's divisive comments about his blunder in a VAR ruling. Dean resumed his engagement as a video assistance referee (VAR) for the 2022–2023 season after retiring as a referee after nearly three decades of service as an official. He was, however, excused from duty for a period of two months after making an error during Tottenham Hotspur's dramatic 2-2 tie with Chelsea.

3 things you need to know

Chelsea finished 12th in the EPL last season

Tottenham finished 8th in the EPL last season

Chelsea vs Tottenham 2022-23 match caused controversies

PGMOL responds to Mike Dean’s remarks

The PGMOL has now responded to Dean's remarks and actions in response to the event when it appeared that he erred in making a VAR judgement to protect a fellow official. This change suggests that the ruling body is acting to address the criticism surrounding the incident and Dean's ensuing comments. The PGMOL's statement tries to clarify the issue and provide details on the actions being taken to preserve the integrity of officiating throughout the sport.

📸 - Before the corner from which Kane scored, there was a VAR check for a possible red card for Romero who pulled Cucurella down with his own hair. pic.twitter.com/MjbenObvWo — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 14, 2022

In a shocking change of events, Harry Kane scored a thrilling equalizer, but there was controversy since Cristian Romero got away with tugging Marc Cucurella's hair before the goal. At first, Mike Dean admitted that he had made a mistake and that he ought to have asked referee Anthony Taylor to see the incident on the VAR monitor after the fact.

Dean, however, caused a considerable uproar when he admitted that he held off on sending Taylor to the VAR screen during his appearance on the Up Front with Simon Jordan podcast. His justification was to spare his "mate" from more "grief," which suggested that he wanted to shield his coworker from more scrutiny.

Dean's open admission fueled the discussion surrounding the incident and sparked concerns about the objectivity and integrity of officials' rulings. The complexities of upholding fairness and transparency in officiating during pivotal periods in the game have come to light as a result of this disclosure, which has sparked substantial discussion within the sports world. With the controversy, a VARs spokesperson said:

VARs undergo extensive training with the focus centred entirely around effectively working with the on-field team of officials to rectify clear and obvious errors. When VARs identify a clear and obvious error by the on-field team and match officials, they should intervene and recommend a review by the referee. We strongly refute any suggestions that VARs do not intervene, for whatever reason, when they have identified a clear and obvious error.

Where does Mike Dean work now?

Prior to the start of the new season, the seasoned referee just stepped out of his on-field position. He quickly started working for Sky Sports in a new position, where he will provide "match official insight" for the Gillette Soccer Saturday program. This action highlights Dean's continuous involvement in the football world, albeit from a new angle.