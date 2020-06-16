PHG Vs JNB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, K League-1 Live Game Info

Pohang Steelers will face off Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K League-1 in South Korea. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Here is the PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction, PHG vs JNB Dream11 team news, PHG vs JNB Dream11 top picks, PHG vs JNB Dream11 preview and PHG vs JNB Dream11 schedule.

PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction: PHG vs JNB Dream11 schedule

Venue: Steelyard Stadium

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Time: 3.00 PM IST

PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction: PHG vs JNB Dream11 preview

Pohang Steelers will host Jeonbuk Motors after their spectacular victory against Sangju Sangmu. Steelers marked off their return to K-1 League in style with a 4-2 victory against Sangmu after a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Ulsan Hyundai. They occupy the fourth spot on the K League-1 table with 10 points to their credit. On the other hand, Jeonbuk Motors lead the table, having bagged 15 points this season, with just one defeat in six league games. Jeonbuk Motors won the previous clash 1-0 against Incheon United.

PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PHG vs JNB Dream11 team

Pohang Steelers: No Ji-Hun, Cho Sung-Hoon, Lee Jun, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Ju-Hwan, Park Jae-Woo, Kim Yong-Hwan, Shim Sang-Min, Kim Min-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Kim Kwang-Seok, Jeon Min-Kwang, Ha Chang-Rae, Go Young-Jun, Shim Dong-Un, Aleksandar Palocevic, Kim Sang-Won, Choi Jae-Young, Lee Seung-Mo, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Choi Yeong-Jun, Park Jae-Hun, Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Manuel Palacios, Kim Dong-Bum, Heo Yong-Jun, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Ji-Yong, Mun Kyung-Min

Jeonbunk Motors: Hong Jeong-Nam, Kim Jeong-Hun, Lee Beom-Yeong, Song Beom-Keun, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Choi Cheol-Sun, Choi Hee-Won, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jae-Seok, Kim Jin-Su, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Ku Ja-Ryong, Lee Ju-Yong, Lee Yong, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Won-Jae, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Sung-Yoon, Murilo Henrique, Myeong Se-Jin, Son Jun-Ho-II, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-Won, Jo Kyu-Seong, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-Gook, Na Seong-Eun

PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction: PHG vs JNB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Song Beom-Keun

Defenders: Choi Cheol-Sun, Kim Jin-Su, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Ju-Hwan

Midfielders: Han Kyo-Won, Lee Seung-Mo, Shim Dong-Un

Forwards: Lee Dong-Gook, Lars Veldwijk, Stanislav Iljutcenko

PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction: PHG vs JNB Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Lee Dong-Gook

Vice-captain: Han Kyo-Won

PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction

Jeonbuk Motors are the favourites in the game.

Note: The PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The PHG vs JNB Dream11 team selection and PHG vs JNB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.

