PHG Vs JNB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, K League 1 Match Preview

Matchday 8 of the ongoing K League 1 sees Pohang Steelers square off against Jeonbuk FC on Tuesday. The Korean domestic league clash is set to be played on April 6 at the Steelyard Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the match.

PHG vs JNB live: PHG vs JNB Dream11 match preview

Pohang Steelers will head into the game as the sixth-ranked team on the K League table having recorded two wins, two draws and three losses in seven games so season. With eight points to their name, the hosts find themselves entering this match following a string of poor performances as they are winless in their last five outings. With their last match ending a stalemate 0-0 draw against Daegu FC, the hosts will be aiming to turn their fortunes around and get back to the winning ways. However, they face an uphill challenge in the form of Jeonbuk FC who are currently at the top of the table.

Jeonbuk FC, on the other hand, are currently undefeated in the league as they walk into the match after recording a comprehensive 1-3 win over Suwon Bluewings in their last outing, The visitors currently occiput the top spot on the K League 1 with five wins and two draws to their name accumulating 17 points so far this season. Holding a narrow 3 point lead over second-placed Ulsan Hyundai, the table-toppers will be hoping to extend their lead at the top and move six points clear of all teams with a win on Tuesday.

PHG vs JNB Dream11 Team: PHG vs JNB Playing 11

Goalkeeper – S. Beom-Kuen

Defenders – K. Sang-Uh, N. Yun-Sang, K. Wan-Kyu, C. Bo.Kyeog

Midfielders – T. Kunimoto, M. Palacios, S. Jin-Ho, M. Barrow

Strikers – S. Iljutcenko, S. Min-Kyu

PHG vs JNB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- S. Iljutcenko

Vice-Captain -S. Min-Kyu

PHG vs JNB Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict Jeonbuk FC to register a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Pohang Steelers 0-2 Jeonbuk FC

Note: The above PHG vs JNB Dream11 prediction, PHG vs JNB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PHG vs JNB Dream11 Team and PHG vs JNB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.