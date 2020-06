PHG Vs ULS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live

Pohang Steelers will face Ulsan Hyundai FC in their next Korean Football League clash at the Pohang Steel Yard. Ulsan Hyundai FC are currently on the second spot of the K League points table, whereas Pohang Steelers are fourth in the league. PHG vs ULS will commence on Saturday, June 6 at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can play the PHG vs ULS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the PHG vs ULS Dream11 prediction, PHG vs ULS Dream11 top picks and PHG vs ULS Dream11 team.

PHG vs ULS Dream11 team

PHG vs ULS Dream11 top picks

Kim Yong-Hwan (Captain) Ha Chang-Rae (Vice-captain) Kim Kwang-Seok Park Ju-ho Kim Tae-hwan Yoon Bit-garam

Squads for the PHG vs ULS Dream11 team

PHG vs ULS Dream11 team: Pohang Steelers

No Ji-Hun, Cho Sung-Hoon, Lee Jun, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Ju-Hwan, Park Jae-Woo, Kim Yong-Hwan, Shim Sang-Min, Kim Min-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Kim Kwang-Seok, Jeon Min-Kwang, Ha Chang-Rae, Go Young-Jun, Shim Dong-Un, Aleksandar Palocevic, Kim Sang-Won, Choi Jae-Young, Lee Seung-Mo, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Choi Yeong-Jun, Park Jae-Hun, Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Manuel Palacios, Kim Dong-Bum, Heo Yong-Jun, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Ji-Yong, Mun Kyung-Min

PHG vs ULS Dream11 team: Ulsan Hyundai

Jo Hyun-woo, Jo Su-hyeok, Min Dong-hwan, Seo Ju-hwan, Cho Hyun-Taek, Choi Jun, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jeong Dong-ho, Jung Seung-hyun II, Kim Kee-Hee, Kim Min-duk, Kim Tae-Hwan, Park Joo-ho, Yun Young-sun II, Jang Jae-won, Kim Sung-joon, Koh Myong-jin, Lee Chung-yong, Lee Dong-Gyeong, Lee Gi-un, Lee Hyeon-Seung, Lee Sang-Heon, Park Ha-bean, Seol Young-woo, Shin Jin-ho, Won Du-jae, Yoon Bit-gram, Bjorn Maars Johnsen, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior, Jeong Hoon-sung, Kim In-seong, Kim Min-jun, Lee Hyeong-kyeong, Lee Keun-Ho-II, Park Jeong-in, Son Ho-Jun

PHG vs ULS Dream11 prediction

Our PHG vs ULS Dream11 prediction is that Ulsan Hyundai will win this game.

Note: The PHG vs ULS Dream11 prediction, PHG vs ULS Dream11 top picks and PHG vs ULS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PHG vs ULS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.