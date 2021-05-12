Phil Foden Equals Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira Premier League Record

Phil Foden might only be 20 years old, but the Manchester City star is already in league with the biggest boys on the playing field. The England international has been sensational for Pep Guardiola's side this season, as the Cityzens reached their first-ever Champions League final in history. However, as Man City continue to dominate the domestic competitions, Foden is already in a league of his own, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Frank Lampard and Patrick Vieira.

Man City Premier League champions: Phil Foden equals Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League titles tally

Phil Foden has developed into one of the finest young players in Europe, and the 20-year-old has been raking in silverware as part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dynasty. The Cityzens clinched their third Premier League win in the last four seasons on Tuesday, after nearest challengers Manchester United slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City. The championship win puts Manchester City joint second in the Premier League winners list, along with Chelsea, who also have won five English top-flight titles.

Proud to be a part of this team 💙 CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/blQ98286OV — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 11, 2021

The 2020/21 title was Phil Foden's third Premier League medal putting him in elite company, making him one of the most successful players in English football. Foden now has as many Premier League titles as Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. While the aforementioned three had to endure the fierce competition and were at the top of the game when they won three titles, Foden has only just started and is the youngest to clinch three Premier League titles. While the England international did not play much of a part in the first two title wins, he was instrumental in the win this season, scoring seven goals and assisting five others in 26 Premier League games this season.

👶 @PhilFoden is the youngest ever player [20 yo] to win three #PL titles. pic.twitter.com/tDwG95UUMI — Man City Report (@cityreport_) May 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo did not win a Premier League title in his first three seasons at the club but lifted the trophy in three successive seasons before departing for Real Madrid in a then-world record transfer fee. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard won his first two titles during the Roman Abramovich revolution with Jose Mourinho delivering success in his first two seasons at the club. The former England international then lifted a third under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2009/10 season. As for former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira, he was part of Arsene Wenger's all three Premier League wins, including the Invincible season of 2003/04.

