Phil Foden FIRES Social Media For Kylian Mbappe Tweet That Caused Chaos For Man City Star

Manchester City star Phil Foden has sacked his social media company after a controversial tweet was posted from his account addressed to Kylian Mbappe. The Man City midfielder was criticised for a message from his social media account soon after Pep Guardiola's side edged past Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Man City took on Borussia Dortmund earlier this week in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Signal Iduna Park. Heading into the match after recording a narrow 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium, Man City managed to replicate a similar performance as Phil Foden scored the winner to help his side register a 4-2 aggregate win over their German counterparts on Wednesday.

Phil Foden social media company sacked for unwanted tweet

Soon after the match, a tweet was posted from Phil Foden's Twitter account which read as "@KMbappe are you ready?" The now-deleted tweet soon went viral as fans took screenshots of the tweet from the England international's profile and shared it across.

Man City vs. PSG.

Phil Foden vs. Kylian Mbappe



Many fans viewed the tweet posted as a challenge to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. It would not be wrong to compare as Foden's goals against Dortmund in the second leg made him the 2nd player after Kylian Mbappé to score in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final tie before their 21st birthday. However, Phil Foden has reportedly sacked Ten Toes Media, the company that used to handle the 20-year old's social media, following the blunder.

Fans and pundits have often questioned this latest trend where footballers hire companies to post social content on their behalf and pay huge sums of money every month for the services. This incident has now led to questions being raised on players for hiring companies to operate their social media handles.

UCL fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City Date

With Man City cruising past Borussia Dortmund and PSG getting the better of Bayern Munich, both teams have cemented a spot for themselves in the final four of the European competition. They will now square off against each other as they prepare to lock horns in the Champions League semi-finals.

Manchester City are now all set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming Champions League semi-final. The first leg of the tie will be played at the Parc Des Princes on April 28 with the reverse leg scheduled to be played at Man City's home turf, Etihad Stadium in the first week of May.

The winners of this semi-final clash will book a spot for themselves in the final of the Champions League. where they will play either Spanish giants, Real Madrid or Premier League side, Chelsea. The Champions League 2021 final is scheduled to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on May 30th.