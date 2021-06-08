Phil Foden Hairstyle Takes England Fans Back To Euro 96 Paul Gascoigne Vibes

On Monday night, Manchester City star Phil Foden was pictured having his hair dyed ahead of England's Euro 2020, which sent some fans on Twitter into a frenzy. The 21-year-old decided to change up his look ahead of the major European championships this summer and opted for bleached blonde hair. When Foden posted the final results of his new haircut for fans on Instagram, it was compared to that of England legend Paul Gascoigne back at Euro 96.

Last month, Foden spoke to Football Daily and was asked about changing his haircut. Presenter Joe Thomlinson quizzed the Premier League winner on his trim and he replied: "When I first came, I had long hair and I change it to this for the last two seasons. I don't know, I like how it is at the moment! It's just dead simple and easy to do. In the future, I'll probably have a different style but I don't know what."

When specifically asked about blonde hair, Foden said: "I could give it a go but I don't know if it'd suit me! But I can give it a go if that's what the people want." However, on Monday, the England star took to Instagram to show off his new hairstyle and captioned the post, "Euro 96 vibes."

The Phil Foden Euro 96 style haircut got fans nostalgic over Paul Gascoigne's performance for England at Euro 1996. One wrote, "Foden rocking that Gascoigne look from Euro 96. Hope he now performs the way Gazza did back then for England." Another added, "Foden is arguably the best English talent of his generation and its fitting that he has Gascoigne's hairstyle because Gazza was the best English player at Euro 96."

Paul Gascoigne Euro 96 heroics with England

Gazza famously had bleach blonde hair during the much-loved tournament 25 years ago and scored one of England’s most famous goals of all time against Scotland in the second group game. England then dismantled the Netherlands 4-1 to win the group at Euro 1996. Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham both struck twice, with Gascoigne heavily involved in two of the goals.

Although goalkeeper David Seaman stole the headlines as England edged past Spain 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals, Gascoigne again had a significant say. He created the hosts' best chance, which Shearer blazed over in normal time, before confidently dispatching the last penalty for the Three Lions.

England were then dumped out of the competition in the semi-finals on penalties against Germany. Although Gazza scored in the shoot-out, Gareth Southgate's failure meant the end of the road for the Three Lions at Euro 1996.

Image Credits - Phil Foden Instagram / uefa.com