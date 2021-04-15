Phil Foden Throws Open Challenge To PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Ahead Of Champions League Semis

Manchester City star Phil Foden has called out Kylian Mbappe in an open challenge as both the youngsters prepare to take on each other in the Champions League semi-finals. Manchester City and PSG qualified for the final four of the European competition earlier this week after comfortably knocking out their respective opponents. The Manchester City vs PSG semi-final clash is expected to be a high-octane and one of the most anticipated ones this season.

UCL fixtures: Manchester City and PSG set for semi-final clash

Paris Saint Germain took on reigning UCL champions Bayern Munich in what was a repeat of last year's Champions League final during the quarter-finals of the tournament. The French outfit once again relied on the marksmanship of their 22-year-old attacker Kylian Mbappe to see them through as the 2018 World Cup winner found the back of the net in each half of the first leg. Handing his team 2 crucial away goals, the Ligue 1 team managed to eke past a 3-2 win in the first leg before losing the second leg by a narrow 1-0 margin. Mbappe's away goals played a crucial factor as both teams were tied on a 3-3 aggregate but PSG managed to edge past their German counterparts, riding on the away goal rule.

Manchester City, on the other hand, walked off the first leg after riding on the brilliant performances of Phil Foden as the English international managed to score the winner for Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium. Dortmund managed to bounce back and get the away goal as club captain Marco Reus slotted the ball past Ederson and canceled out Kevin De Bruyne's opener in the last 10 minutes of the game. However, Phil Foden's strike in the added time ensured City walked ended the home leg with a win. The 20-year-old midfielder was influential yet again in the second leg as he came back to haunt their German outfit and score yet another winner to ensure a safe passage for Manchester City in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

While Foden posted an open challenge for Mbappe after the game, the tweet has been deleted, which has surprised fans. Here are some of the reactions -

Phil Foden and Kylian Mbappe set to lock horns during Manchester City vs PSG

Foden's antics on Wednesday made him the 2nd player after Kylian Mbappé to score in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final tie before their 21st birthday. The duo is now all set to square off against each other as Manchester City and PSG lock horns in the Champions League semi-finals. The first leg of the semi-finals clash, according to the UCL fixtures list, will be a home match for PSG set to be played on April 27 with the second leg of the final four clash well see Kylian Mbaapes side take on Phil Foden and Co. at the Etihad Stadium in the first week of May.