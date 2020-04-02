Philadelphia Union Player Becomes First Player In MLS To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Philadelphia Union announced on Wednesday that a player from the club has tested positive for coronavirus. Philadelphia Union kept the name of the player under wraps but noted that the player is feeling well and remains in good spirits after experiencing mild symptoms. The unidentified footballer (soccer player) is now the first player in the MLS to contract coronavirus.

Breaking: Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer club announces member of team has tested positive for coronavirus. First MLS player known to have it @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/MlpCCC71Mz — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 1, 2020

MLS subsequently released a statement that read, "Per Philadelphia Union, no players or technical staff have been present at the club's facilities or stadium since March 12, and according to medical guidance provided by MLS health experts, infectious disease specialists and Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials, the case does not pose any direct risk to fans, club players or staff, or the club's most recent opponent, LAFC."

Philadelphia Union further announced that no other player or staff at the club need to be tested due to the player testing positive. According to the club, the confirmed case falls beyond the 14-day-window and no member of the roster reported symptoms during the said period. Philadelphia Union insisted that they are in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local health authorities and the MLS to provide updates on the player.

Last month, it was reported that a member of Seattle Sounders' support staff tested positive for COVID 19. With two confirmed cases in the league, it is believed the rest of the teams could soon discuss the fate of the current season. MLS was forced to suspend the 2020 season after only two match-weeks. It is reported that the league is planning to resume the season by May 10. However, this date is expected to push back, considering the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

Major League Soccer Statement on CDC Recommendation pic.twitter.com/XRXGfUEtz0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 19, 2020

