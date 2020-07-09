MLS: Philadelphia Union Players Wear Names Of Black Victims Of Police Brutality On Jerseys

The death of a black American at the hands of a white policeman in May, which sparked worldwide outrage against racial injustice, has reignited the debate on systemic racism. The Philadelphia Union players on Thursday paid tribute to black victims of police brutality in the US during the Major League Soccer (MLS) is Back tournament in Florida.

When the Union took the field against New York City FC, each player had a victim's name on the back of their jerseys in place of their own. Among those names were George Floyd, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor.

Our players joined together to create a custom armband for #MLSisBack that our Captain @AleBedoya17 will be wearing for the tournament.#SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/ZZe4Ev2RCJ — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020

The players also kneeled around midfield and others raised their fists in the air in a show of solidarity for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. In addition, players wore BLM movement face masks and shirts that read "Silence is Violence." That demonstration lasted for more than five minutes before play got underway.

Our players stand together. One name too many. pic.twitter.com/tPoR8DWveN — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020

READ | Black Players For Change Lead Protest At MLS Is Back Tourney

READ | Movement For Black Lives Seeks Sweeping Legislative Changes

In June, prior to the season resuming following the coronavirus pandemic, the MLS formed an organization called "Black Players for Change." The group is a collection of more than 170 Black MLS players that hope to bring attention to racial equality and human rights. The organization pushed for certain initiatives to take place during the MLS Is Back Tournament. Allowing team jerseys to feature MLS Unites patches with have spaces for players to write the name of someone they wish to honor was one of them.

Anti-racism protests in US

George Floyd's death sparked a series of protests across the United States and in some parts of the world. Demonstrators in the United States were demanding reforms in policing and an end in systematic racism, that people of colour have been facing for centuries in the land of free. In some parts of the country, the protests grew violent and protesters started vandalising properties, police building, statues of confederate leaders. The slogan of the peaceful protests that were taking place in most places was 'I can't breathe', the last words of George Floyd, who was murdered brutally in Minneapolis on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Michael Holding Delivers Powerful 'Black Lives Matter' Message With Nasser Hussain: Watch

READ | Steph Curry Steps Up To Ridicule NFL's New 'Black National Anthem' Idea