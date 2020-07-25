Philadelphia Vs New England Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live Info

Philadelphia Union will play against the New England Revolution in the MLS Is Back Tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020 (Sunday according to IST). Here is the Philadelphia vs New England prediction, h2h (head-to-head stats), knockout stage live and Philadelphia vs New England live stream details.

Also Read | MLS is Back Tournament Knockout live Stage fixtures, schedule, live stream details

Philadelphia vs New England prediction: Philadelphia vs New England live stream

The Philadelphia vs New England live stream and broadcast will not be available in India. However, the match will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes for the USA. Here are the other Philadelphia vs New England live stream details:

Venue: ESPN Wide World Sports Complex

Philadelphia vs New England live stream date: Saturday, July 25, 2020 (Sunday according to IST)

Philadelphia vs New England live stream time: 5.30 pm ET (8 AM IST)

Philadelphia vs New England prediction and preview

This will be the second game of the MLS' Round of 16 clash. Philadelphia Union qualified for the knockout round courtesy of occupying the second spot in the Group A. They won twice, with one game ending in a draw. On the other hand, the New England Revolution finished second in the Group C, having bagged one victory, while two games ended in a draw.

Also Read | MLS is Back Tournament results, overall standings, round of 16 schedule

MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs New England h2h

The two sides have come up against each other a total of 27 times with Philadelphia Union having an upper hand. In the Philadelphia vs New England h2h stats, Philadelphia have won a total of 15 games. While New England Revolution have bagged seven victories with five games ending in a draw.

MLS is back tournament knockout stage live: Team news

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New England Revolution: Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell, Matt Turner, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Brandon Bye, Collin Verfurth, Henry Kessler, Matt Polster, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Damien Rivera, Diego Fagundez, Isaac Angking, Kelyn Rowe, Luis Caicedo, Nicolas Firmino, Scott Caldwell, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Justin Rennicks, Tajon Buchanan, Teal Bunbury

Also Read | LAFC vs Portland prediction, h2h, live stream, MLS is Back Tournament live

MLS is back tournament knockout stage live: Philadelphia vs New England prediction

Considering the recent form and Philadelphia vs New England h2h stats, Philadelphia are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo prediction, live stream, h2h, MLS is Back Tournament live info

Image courtesy: Philadelphia Union Twitter