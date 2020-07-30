Philadelphia Vs Sporting KC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament QF Live

The MLS is Back tournament is reaching the business end of the competition, with only eight teams now left in the tournament. Philadelphia Union take on Sporting Kansas City in the first round of MLS is Back tournament quarterfinals. Here is our Philadelphia vs Sporting KC prediction, Philadelphia vs Sporting KC live stream information and MLS is Back tournament quarterfinals preview.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC live stream details and match preview

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in the MLS is Back tournament, and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory against New England Revolution in their Round of 16 game. The club has won three games and drawn one and will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak as they aim to emerge victorious from the MLS is Back tournament quarterfinals. Sporting KC, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a penalty shoot-out victory over Vancouver in their last game. They have generally found goals easy to come by, and the match between the two clubs will surely be a closely fought one.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC match information

Game: Philadelphia vs Sporting KC Date and time: Friday, July 31, 5:30 AM IST (India), Thursday, July 30, 8:00 PM ET (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC live stream details

Fans in the US can watch the Philadelphia vs Sporting KC live stream on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN and TVAS2. There will be no Philadelphia vs Sporting KC live stream telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC h2h record

Sporting KC hold a slight advantage when it comes to the Philadelphia vs Sporting KC h2h record. Out of the 19 Philadelphia vs Sporting KC h2h clashes that have taken place in the past, Sporting KC have won eight games. Six Philadelphia vs Sporting KC h2h clashes have been won by Philadelphia Union, while five Philadelphia vs Sporting KC h2h matches have ended in a draw.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC live stream: Philadelphia vs Sporting KC injury and team news

Philadelphia Union: While the club has a largely clean bill of health, the participation of Warren Creavalle is doubtful as the midfielder suffers from an upper leg strain.

Sporting KC: The club will be without the services of star midfielder Felipe Gutierrez and defender Andreu Fontas as they’re out with knee and muscle injuries respectively. Forward Khiry Shelton is doubtful for the game as well.

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC predicted playing 11

Philadelphia Union (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliot, Ray Gaddis; Jose Martinez, Jamiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

Sporting Kansas City (4-4-2): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Graham Smith, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Gerso Fernandes, Alan Pulido

Philadelphia vs Sporting KC prediction

According to our Philadelphia vs Sporting KC prediction, Philadelphia Union are favourites to win the game.

