Philippe Coutinho To Stay At FC Barcelona & Wear Messi's Iconic No.10 Jersey: Reports

Ever since FC Barcelona's president Joan Laporta announced the club's debt a week ago, Philippe Coutinho's future speculations have risen. The Brazilian playmaker has been considered an outcast in the team for a while now and several reports have suggested that the La Liga giants are interested in selling him. However, the most recent report suggests that Barcelona are keen on holding on to Coutinho. Moreover, they are also planning to offer him the iconic number 10 shirt, vacated by Lionel Messi.

Philippe Coutinho will stay at FC Barcelona and receive Messi's shirt

Even though Philippe Coutinho has been out of action for several months, it is believed he will be given one last opportunity to prove his worth. According to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho can once again demonstrate the class he showed for Liverpool and the Brazilian national team. The report also added that he will receive the iconic number 10 shirt that Lionel Messi left behind after completing his move to PSG. The Brazilian playmaker signed for Barcelona in 2018 from Liverpool for a club-record fee reportedly worth €160 million.

Philippe Coutinho won the treble at Bayern Munich

While Philippe Coutinho's playing time at Barcelona has been limited due to poor performances and injuries, he did achieve ample glory at Bayern Munich. Coutinho was sent to Bayern on loan, where he won the elusive treble. The Brazilian ironically also played a key role in the 8-2 demolition of his parent club in the Champions League quarter-finals as he scored two goals and provided an assist off the bench.

FC Barcelona's interest in selling Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal

According to reports, the Catalan club is keen on completing a swap deal for Philippe Coutinho in exchange for Arsenal's captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The speculations of Aubameyang potentially leaving the Gunners has increased as he, along with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette, did not feature in the side's Premier League opener against Brentford. In order to address the speculations, Arteta said in his post-match interview, "They feel unwell, that’s all I can say. It is [a big miss] but in the world that we’re living in, I think the only permanent thing right now are changes. So instead of looking for excuses, you have to seek solutions and that’s what we try to do every day."

Image: @FCBarcelona/Twitter