Picture Of Carlson Pickett 'fist Bumping' Toddler In Stands Goes Viral Amid USWNT Debut

Carson Pickett, an American footballer who was born without a part of her left hand, created history on Tuesday as she became the first player with limb difference to play for the United States women's team. Pickett made her international debut during a friendly against Colombia and played the full 90 minutes at left-back position. "Tonight, @carson.pickett is the first-ever player with a limb difference to earn a #USWNT cap!" the United States Women's National Team posted on Instagram on June 29.

Pickett first gained international attention in 2019 when a picture of her giving a fist bump to a kid with a similar limb difference went viral on social media. In the picture, Pickett and the young kid named Joseph Tidd were seen fist-bumping each other using their left forearm. The photo has once again gone viral on various social media platforms.

Pickett's career

The 28-year-old, who was born without a left forearm and hand, grew up in Florida. Pickett began playing football at an early age and helped her school team win three state titles. Her performance for her school team helped her win the title of Florida's Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2012. She was chosen to play for the Florida State University team the same year. Pickett contributed to Florida State University's team's maiden NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship victory in 2014. She was the team's starting center-back and allowed zero goals during the course of tournament.

Seattle Reign FC selected Pickett in 2016 to represent them in the National Women's Soccer League. She was selected as the fourth overall pick in that year's NWSL College Draft. Pickett was loaned to Brisbane Roar for the 2017–18 W-League, the national women's association football league in Australia. The same year, while playing for the Brisbane Roar against the Western Sydney Wanderers, she scored her first goal as a professional.

Pickett competed for Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League from 2018 to 2020. For the 2021 NWSL season, Pickett's services were acquired by the North Carolina Courage. She has since made 25 appearances for the club across competitions. Pickett has also played for the United States under-17 and under-23 national teams.

Image: Instagram/@uswnt/@tiddbit_outta_hand