Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea To Submit First Official Bid For Barcelona Striker

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly seriously considering signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in this summer transfer window as they find themselves with no striker after Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan and Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig.

Chelsea to submit first official bid for Aubameyang

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are preparing their first official bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A meeting is believed to have been scheduled between the two clubs since last Sunday. As per the report, the primary focus in the meeting will be to discuss the personal terms, where the Blues will discuss the length of the contract and salary with the Gabonese striker.

Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting in the next hours, scheduled since last Sunday - main focus will be on the personal terms. Lenght of contract and salary will be discussed today with Chelsea. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that Chelsea are readying an offer of around £22 million, which Barcelona are willing to accept. If these reports are true, then the Blues only need to offer the 33-year-old a suitable deal to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Will Chelsea boss Tuchel reunite with Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January this year, previously played for Borussia Dortmund. At the Signal Iduna Park, he was managed by Thomas Tuchel, the current coach of Chelsea Football Club. With the Gabonese striker having played under the German manager, Tuchel explained the 'close bond' he shares with Aubameyang.

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, Blues coach Tuchel said, I enjoyed a lot working with him, was a pleasure. Some players stay your players because you work very very close, Auba is one of these players."

Tuchel then went on to explain that even when Aubameyang was playing for London rivals Arsenal, they still had a close bond with each other. "Always when we played him here with Arsenal, there was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way."

After Aubameyang spent more than three seasons at the Emirates, he was freezer out of his contract by coach Mikel Arteta due to 'disciplinary' breaches. Despite Arteta's public remarks about Aubameyang, Tuchel insisted that there were no disciplinary breaches at Dortmund.

"No (concerns regarding discipline) because I experienced none of this. This is nothing to do with the situation in Arsenal which I will also not comment on out of respect. It’s not on me to comment, I don’t know what happened. In Dortmund there was never an issue," added the German coach.