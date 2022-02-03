Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Opens Up On Arsenal Exit: 'Problem Was With Mikel Arteta'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has laid the blame solely on Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta for his painful exit from the club. The Gabonese striker had not made an appearance for the Gunners since his reported disciplinary breach in December.

The 32-year old was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday after he joined on a free transfer until 2025. Aubameyang left Arsenal after agreeing on a mutual termination of his contract.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals why he left Arsenal

While speaking at his first Barcelona press conference on Thursday, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said, "I think the problem was only with him [Arteta] and he made the decision. I can't say much, he wasn't happy and that's it. It happened like that. He wasn't very happy. I stayed very calm and that's it. Those were difficult months but I think that's how football is sometimes. For my part, I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer."

💙❤️ @Auba takes his first steps onto the Camp Nou pitch pic.twitter.com/IrUs3brB1Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2022

Aubameyang suffered a final two months on the sidelines following a disciplinary breach when Mikel Arteta also stripped him of the captaincy. The same information was relayed by a statement from Arsenal that read, "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United. We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed upon." Once the Gunners released a statement, it was unexpected that the 32-year old will ever feature for the club again, suggesting that an exit from the Emirates Stadium was destined to take place in the near future.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang excited to be at 'best' club Barcelona

In his same press conference, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed his desperation to sign for Barcelona after he was put on the sidelines at Arsenal.

"I really wanted to come here, that's why I came in the morning because I wanted to get things done. We waited until the last moment because it was a bit difficult with Arsenal but in the end, I'm here. It was a very long day, crazy. We signed two minutes from the end. It was very long, I was with my dad at his house hoping that everything would be fine. In the end, they called me in the afternoon to go do the medical check-up and I went very happy. A little stress at the end but all good. I've always had the dream of playing in LaLiga. It's an incredible opportunity for me. This is the chance of a lifetime. Everyone knows that Barca is one of the best clubs in the world. I'm very happy."

🎙 @Auba: ❝I'm very happy to be here. It's an honor to play for Barça❞



🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/2huJQQfGpr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2022

