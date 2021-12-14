Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Removed From Arsenal Captaincy Following 'disciplinary Breach'

Premier League outfit Arsenal has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of Arsenal captaincy following a 'disciplinary breach'.

Earlier this weekend, Aubameyang found himself left out of the Gunners' squad during their Premier League win over Southampton and manager Mikel Arteta later clarified that the decision taken was owing to a disciplinary breach committed by the player and it was not the player's first at the club. "I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today."

It is understood that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped by Mikel Arteta for the Saturday clash against Southampton after returning late from an authorised trip abroad earlier in the week and things between the duo haven't got any better with the manager now deciding to strip the player off captaincy.

We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules

In an official release, Arsenal football club said "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United. We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed." and this has now put a huge question mark on the player's future at North London. The Gabonese striker has already faced criticism after a poor run of form ever since he penned the new deal.

As per reports Martin Odegaard, Alexandre Lacazette, Ben White and Kieran Tierney are among the frontrunners to take over the captain's armband.

Image: AP