Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Violently 'robbed At Gunpoint' At Barcelona Home, Claims Report

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the subject of intense transfer talks with Barcelona looking to sell the striker before the summer transfer window closes. Amid transfer rumours, it has come to be disclosed that the former Arsenal star was attacked in his Barcelona home during a violent robbery in the early hours of Monday morning, as per a report by Spanish newspaper El Pais. The Gabon striker had joined Barcelona from Arsenal on a free transfer.

What happened to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

The report further states that at least four men climbed into the garden and threatened Aubameyang with firearms and iron bars. He was then assaulted and intimidated by the men in front of his wife, Alysha Behague, with the criminals managing to open a safe inside the house and steal jewellery. Several witnesses, according to the report, claim that the thieves fled in a white Audi A3. Meanwhile, Aubameyang and his wife submitted their statements to the local police, who are now trying to identify and find the robbers.

This is not the first incident of attempted robbery on a Barcelona player. Recently new signing Robert Lewandowski had his £59,000 watch stolen outside the club’s training ground whilst he signed autographs for supporters. According to an ESPN report, the incident happened when the player was posing for photographs with fans in his car outside Barca's training ground. The thief reportedly opened the passenger door and stole the watch. Lewandowski, however, attempted to chase the robber but he got away, only to be later found by the local police.

Will Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Having lost Timo Werner and Romlelu Lukakau in the summer transfer window, Chelsea is still looking to find a striker to replace both. The talks over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues with the club hoping to complete the deal before the transfer window draws to a close. Both Aubameyang and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel have previously been together at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are looking to reunite them at Stamford Bridge this summer.

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur, Blues coach Tuchel said, "I enjoyed a lot working with him, it was a pleasure. Some players stay your players because you work very very close, Auba is one of these players." Since joining Barcelona, Aubameyang has netted 13 goals in 24 appearances but has been an unused substitute since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski in the summer.