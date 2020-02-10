The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Everyone Hates You When You're An England Player: Jordan Pickford Hits Out At Gary Neville

Football News

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford took a dig at Gary Neville. The Everton custodian claimed that everyone hates him just because he is a national team member.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jordan Pickford

Everton made their way to a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Matchday 26 of the English Premier League. Despite an impressive display from Carlo Ancelotti's boys, Jordan Pickford's embarrassing mistake was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the match. The Everton goalkeeper's mistake handed Christian Benteke his first goal for Crystal Palace in 294 days.

Also Read | Troy Parrott: All you need to know about the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's prodigy

Jordan Pickford's stats are a cause for concern to Gareth Southgate

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo thought he would be a 'fisherman' in Madeira by the age of 35

Jordan Pickford hits out at critics; says, 'everyone hates you if you're an England player'

Also Read | Erling Haaland gulps mysterious drink on Dortmund bench, gives disgusted expression: Watch

Jordan Pickford, who is England's No. 2 choice goalkeeper for now, has lashed out at critics (namely Gary Neville) due to their constant criticism since the start of the season. After the win against Crystal Palace, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said, "Look at Joe Hart when he was number one. He got pelters every week. You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself as an individual, on the pitch and in training. It's looking after things on the pitch for Everton that is my main aim. That gets you picked for England. It's funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England but then you get back to your club and everyone wants to slate you. As a person, I don't let it affect me."

Also Read | Odion Ighalo gives away lucrative wages in China to sign for dream club Manchester

Jordan Pickford's howler against Crystal Palace will not be forgotten anytime soon

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's gigantic car collection consists of everything from Ferraris to Audis

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK