Everyone Hates You When You're An England Player: Jordan Pickford Hits Out At Gary Neville

Everton made their way to a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Matchday 26 of the English Premier League. Despite an impressive display from Carlo Ancelotti's boys, Jordan Pickford's embarrassing mistake was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the match. The Everton goalkeeper's mistake handed Christian Benteke his first goal for Crystal Palace in 294 days.

Jordan Pickford's stats are a cause for concern to Gareth Southgate

Jordan Pickford:



England’s current no.1, however eyebrows have been raised recently due to some mistakes and the impressive form of Nick Pope and Dean Henderson.



Stats this season:



Saves: 63

Clean Sheets: 6

Save success: 62.38%

High Claims: 11

Goals conceded: 38 pic.twitter.com/QaqFHmnJTO — MustWinGame on Insta (@MustWinGames) February 9, 2020

Jordan Pickford hits out at critics; says, 'everyone hates you if you're an England player'

Jordan Pickford on criticism: “Looking after things on the pitch for Everton is my main aim. It’s funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England, but then you get back to your club and everyone wants to slate you. It does piss you off.” (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/a7c850P2Vn — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) February 9, 2020

Jordan Pickford, who is England's No. 2 choice goalkeeper for now, has lashed out at critics (namely Gary Neville) due to their constant criticism since the start of the season. After the win against Crystal Palace, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said, "Look at Joe Hart when he was number one. He got pelters every week. You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself as an individual, on the pitch and in training. It's looking after things on the pitch for Everton that is my main aim. That gets you picked for England. It's funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England but then you get back to your club and everyone wants to slate you. As a person, I don't let it affect me."

Jordan Pickford's howler against Crystal Palace will not be forgotten anytime soon

Jordan Pickford won't want to see this one again 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AFGMX1At6B — Goal (@goal) February 8, 2020

