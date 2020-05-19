Premier League Stars refusing To Train Over COVID-19 Fears Shouldn't Be Paid: PL Official

With the Premier League return on the cards, an anonymous league official has demanded that players should not be paid if they are unwilling to return to training. The Premier League Project Restart outlined a plan for the English top division to resume football by next month but some players have questioned the return to training amid the health risks around the coronavirus UK situation. With the Premier League return in close proximity, one Premier League official has claimed that the players should not be paid their wages if they oppose the idea of coming back to training.

Coronavirus UK: Premier League return

With the UK registering the most number of deaths in Europe due to the coronavirus according to Worldometer, players in the English top-flight have reportedly rejected an option to resume training. According to reports from Sportmail, some players are concerned over the health and safety issues of resuming training with the coronavirus UK situation still posing a threat. Although the players have voiced their concerns over a potential Premier League return, an unnamed Premier League official has stated that the clubs should 'dock the pay' of players unwilling to return to football training.

Premier League news: Players should not be paid, says official

The anonymous Premier League official expressed his fury at how players are behaving despite being on their high-wage contracts while at home during the lockdown. The Premier League representative added that 'anybody from the streets' would be willing to play football if they were offered a £60,000 a week and therefore Premier League stars must have no excuse for resuming training with the protection of coronavirus tests being done twice a week. Although the Premier League official has urged players to resume training, there are some stars feeling like sacrificial lambs in relation to the Premier League return as the UK Government is using football to boost the economy.

Premier League stars including Sergio Aguero, Danny Rose and Manuel Lanzini have expressed their fears over returning to training. A few players living with close family members want to take precaution over returning to football. Some clubs including Arsenal have partially reopened their training facilities to prepare for the Premier League return but need to follow the strict social distancing protocol by training in isolation.

Coronavirus UK: Premier League Project Restart

The date for the Premier League return has reportedly been set for June 12 at the earliest. With Premier League Project Restart, the English top-flight could finish off the remaining fixtures by July over a busy four-week football schedule. Players have been tipped to resume training in small groups from Monday onwards.

