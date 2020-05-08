Premier League Will Quarantine Individual Players Testing Positive & Not Entire Squads

The coronavirus pandemic has spread chaos across the globe and most countries remain under lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Football across nations has been cancelled or suspended, with several leagues contemplating a potential return in May. A Premier League return is also being mooted with Project Restart aiming to resume the league in June. The Premier League coronavirus testing is only possible if the UK Government approves the Premier League return and doesn't compromise on essential workers.

Premier League coronavirus testing: Premier League will quarantine individual players, not squads if tests are positive

The Project Restart is aimed at facilitating a Premier League return in June. However, major doubts exist on how the Premier League Coronavirus testing will take place and the outcome if one player tests positive. According to The Telegraph, the Premier League is not planning to send squads of players into isolation if one of them tests positive for coronavirus once they return to training.

The English top division will argue the measures put in place for a Premier League return are strict enough to ensure the virus doesn't spread in their crucial teleconference with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) next week. While the League understands that several players testing positive from a single club could be problematic, there is a strong that squads should be large enough to cope with the current 25-man limit lifted.

At a meeting of Shareholders, clubs discussed possible steps to resume the 2019/20 season



The League and clubs will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert advice and after consultation with players and managers



Premier League coronavirus testing: Project Restart to push for 'cultural change' amongst players for Premier League return

The Telegraph report suggests that the Premier League will push for a 'cultural change' among players when they return to training and hopes that the change in behaviour can lead them towards a swift Premier League return. According to reports, around 35 players and members of staff at clubs will be tested twice a week once training is resumed. The players will also be asked to analyse their own social systems, including their lifestyle at home, to try and guard their families so that at-risk members are not left exposed. The Premier League coronavirus testing plan will monitor the Bundesliga's testing plan closely, with the German top division set to resume on May 16.

