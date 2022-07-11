Valour FC defeated Wanderers by a solitary goal on Monday to stay two points ahead of their rivals on the Canadian Premier League points table. The Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC football match saw Moses Dyer score the winning goal for Valour FC in the 84th minute to seal three points for the team. However, the match also witnessed a bizarre turn with one of the Valour FC player denying a certain goal for the own team.

Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC: William Akio denies certain goal

The incident happened in the 18th minute of the Canadian Premier League football match when Valour FC's Alessandro Riggi appeared to have toe-poked his shot past the HFX Wanderers FC goalkeeper and into the open net, only to watch his teammate William Akio clearing the ball off the line as he ran to celebrate.

A moment to forget for Valour FC, as William Akio clears a teammate's shot off the line 😅#CanPL | 📺 @onesoccerpic.twitter.com/1ZUuUonSqW — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) July 10, 2022

With the scores still 0-0 during the first 20 minutes, hosts Valour FC broke forward on a counter-attack with one of the players passing the ball over the top of the Wanderers defence finding Moses Dyer. The 25-year-old held up the ball inside the opposition box before firing a cross for teammate Riccias goalkeeper Christian Oxner burst off his line. While Ricci was able to tap his shot past the rushing keeper, the would-be goalscorer thought that he had scored. only for his teammate William Akio to scoop the ball off the line and out of the box before going out of play for a throw-in.

Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC match highlights

After coming close to opening the scoring in the 20th minute, Valour FC created a couple more dangerous chances in the next 20 minutes that would have given them the lead if not for excellent saves by Wanderers FC goalkeeper Christian Oxner. Valour also hit the crossbar with a chance from a set-piece around the 35-minute mark. The Wanderers’ defence held firm for the opening frame, and the sides went into halftime scoreless.

Post halftime, the Wanderers actually seemed to grow in confidence with half an hour of the match left. The team began to trouble Valour in the penalty area more consistently but were unable to break through and score. With 10 minutes to go, HFX came inches from scoring, as Alex Marshall struck a good shot from outside the box only for Valour goalkeeper to get his fingertips to the ball to steer it aside. In the 84th minute, Ascanio found space on the right flank and sent a perfect cross into the box, where Moses Dyer managed to connect the ball and put it into the net. From there, Valour defended well to see through the match.