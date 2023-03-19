Players Of ATK Mohun Bagan Receive Rousing Welcome, Celebrate Maiden ISL Title

ATK Mohun Bagan players couldn't believe the amount of elation around their maiden title victory in the recently concluded ISL (Indian Super League). The Kolkata giants defeated Bengaluru FC via an intriguing penalty shootout in the ISL final on Saturday. In the presence of owner Sanjiv Goenka, ATKMB players celebrated their victory in Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate ISL title victory in Kolkata

This is the first ISL title for the new entity since the merger happened between both clubs. In the aftermath of their victory, Sanjiv Goenka announced that the franchise will be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants next season.

Players received a rousing welcome as supporters thronged to the airport upon the arrival of the team and also followed the team bus throughout their journey. The official Twitter handle of the club shared some videos which depicted the fans' excitement following their brilliant win at the Fatorda Stadium.

ATKMB manager Juan Ferrando looked delighted and said

Everybody knows that the game was very difficult. After the 1-2 score, the team was in difficult moments, (we had) injuries, physical problems but at the end of the day, they are fighting. They were fighting till the last minute. After 2-2, we tried to win the match in the extra team also. This cup is for the players. Sometimes, it is necessary to explain the reasons for what happened because the players trusted this team, the players wanted to do their best till the end. They won the trophy.

Team Owner & Chairman, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, hosted the Champions of India for a celebratory lunch!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/nlyiYFxnIW — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 19, 2023

"Obviously today I'm happy because we won the trophy, but people forget difficult matches. The team has shown good character and motivation in all those difficult moments. Of course, we need to improve and change a lot of things. But showing character is the most important and the basic thing in football. (They did that)."