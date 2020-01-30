Playing For Rangers FC A Dream Come True: Bala Devi

Former captain and India's all time highest scorer -- Ngangom Bala Devi -- who became the first Indian woman footballer to sign up with a top club in Europe, on Thursday said it was dream come true for her and a historic moment for Indian football opening a window for other women footballers to take the top flight in future.

READ | Perez Joins Roma From Barcelona

'A dream come true'

"I really cannot describe how I feel right now. Playing in Europe has always been a dream for me, and now it has come true. We all know about the history, the heritage, and the culture that a club like Rangers carries with its name. I am proud to be associated with a club like that, and it will further motivate me to press forward and improve my game. We all have seen European football on television or on YouTube, when we were kids, and have dreamt of ourselves playing under such conditions. Now that I have got this opportunity, I want to grab it with both hands and show the country that we can all do well if we work hard and give it our best. Now, it is time to use this opportunity to further improve myself, as I begin this new chapter in my life," Bala Devi told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

READ | Bernardo Silva 'very Happy' For Friend Bruno Fernandes Despite Rival Move

Bala Devi hoped that her stint with Scottish side Rangers FC will inspire other women footballers in the country and improve the national team's profile. "The rate at which women's football is moving forward (in the country), I hope to see more of these young girls following me to Europe and improving the national team in the future." She underwent a week-long trial at Rangers in November last year, after which she came back to help the national team clinch a gold at the 2019 South Asian Games, where she also finished as the top scorer -- netting six goals in four games. With an impressive 52 goals in 58 games since 2010, Bala Devi is the top scorer for the national women's team, which also makes her the top international goal-scorer in the South Asian region. She has been the top-scorer in the Indian Women's League for the past two seasons and has also been named AIFF's Woman Player of the Year twice, in 2015 and 2016.

READ | Leroy Sane To Bayern Munich Off? Manchester City Winger Unsure Of Bundesliga Move

READ | Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: Sporting Lisbon Reveal Transfer Add-ons