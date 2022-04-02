'Playing Manchester City At Wembley Is Ridiculous,': Liverpool Coach Klopp On FA Cup Semis

While Liverpool and Manchester City are engaged in an enthralling and nail-biting Premier League title race, the two are also drawn against each other for the FA Cup semi-finals clash on April 16. With the match set to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp has called the decision 'ridiculous' as fans of both clubs will have to travel from the northwest to the south in London.

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Watford clash, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said, "I heard that they know it since 18 months. I'm not sure what the FA thought. No club from the northwest will be part of the semi-finals? I really can't believe that things like this can happen with all the information you have out there. I heard the FA - probably we'll do it as well - put on some coaches on the road, but what is it, usually four and a half hours to London, it will be then 12 probably because all the coaches are in the same direction. It makes absolutely no sense."

With no direct trains available from the northwest cities to London due to it being the Easter weekend, the FA has planned free coaches for 5,000 Manchester City and Liverpool fans to get to London. However, getting to the capital will undoubtedly be a challenge with all the vehicles heading in the same direction.

Speaking of what he termed as a 'ridiculous' decision, the Liverpool coach added, "I'm not sure when they had to decide when is the semi-finals. I think there would have been probably another weekend between the Champions League games. At least then all the fans could have gone to Wembley and now they can't, or it's more difficult. On the other hand, how I know our people, they will find a way. I'm just really not happy that somebody made it complicated for them. It should be easier to go and see your football team in a semi-final."

With Liverpool having won the EFL Cup earlier this season, they are still in the hunt for the quadruple. However, they will have to defeat an in-form Manchester City in at least two competitions: Premier League and FA Cup. When it comes to the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's side have a one-point lead over the Reds after 29 games. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's side have reached the quarter-final stages and are drawn against Benfica.