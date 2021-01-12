PLM Vs RIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Libertadores Match Preview

Palmeiras take on River Plate in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final. The return leg of the semi-final is slated to be held at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, January 13, with kick-off at 6:00 AM IST. We take a look at the PLM vs RIV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, squads, and other match details.

River Plate locked horns against Palmeiras in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final in Buenos Aires on January 6 where Palmeiras registered a comfortable 3-0 win. River Palate are expected to fight back and will look to get their revenge. However, with Palmeiras playing at home with a comfortable lead, the hosts start the match as favourites.

PLM vs RIV Dream11 team (Squads)

Palmeiras - Jaílson Marcelino, Vinicius,Vanderlan Barbosa Da Silva, Henri Santos, Leandro Matheus Dos Anjos Conceição De Oliveira,, Mateus Oliveira Mendes,Carlos Eduardo Barbosa Da Silva,Adriano Reis Nantes Junior,Danilo Dos Santos De Oliveira,Jonathan Schuttz Flores,Ramón Ricardo Da Rocha, Fabrício Do Nascimento Biato, Gabriel Silva Vieira, Anibal Vega, Luan Santos, Luiz Adriano, Lucas Bergantin, Bruno Carcaioli, Weverton, Rony, Helderson Tavares Santos, Marcos Rocha, Benjamín Kuscevic, Mayke, Luan Gracia, Lucas Esteves, Matias Vina, Antônio Carlos, Renan, Gustavo, Jonathan Alecxander Da Silva Valerio, Gustavo Scarpa, Gabriel Souza,Ramon César Cirina,Giovani Henrique Amorim Da Silva, Raphael Veiga,Pedro Lima Barros Alan Empereur, Wesley, Pedro Bicalho, Fabio Silva De Freitas, Emerson Santos, Luiz Guilherme Lucio E Freitas, Patrick De Paula, Zé Rafael, , Gustavo Gómez, Lucas Lima, Gabriel Menino, Felipe Melo, Victor Hugo Baptista Mafra, Erick Pluas, Breno, , Marcelo José De Lima Filho, Marino Hinestroza, Jean Quiñonez, Pedro Acacio, Ruan Ribeiro Rodrigues, João Pedro Vieira Silva, Willian

River Plate - Ezequiel Centuríon, Enrique Bologna, Tomas Lecanda, Robert Rojas,Tomas Ezequiel Castro Ponce, Jorge Moreira, Elías López, Germán Lux, Maximiliano Velazco, Santiago Sosa, Paulo Díaz, Javier Pinola, ,Franco Petroli, Augosto Aguirre, Gonzalo Montiel,Franco Armani, Santiago Simon, Fabrizio Angileri, Bruno Zuculini, Jorge Andrés Carrascal, Enzo Pérez, Leonardo Ponzio, Nicolás De La Cruz, Milton Casco, Matías Suárez, Cristian Ferreira, Julián Álvarez, Federico Girotti,Benjamín Rollheiser, Lucas Beltran, Ignacio Fernández, Santos Borré

PLM vs RIV playing 11

Palmeiras - Weverton, Emerson Santos, Benjamín Kuscevic, Luan, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga, Gabriel Souza, Lucas Esteves, Brenox, Lucas Lima, Willian

River Plate - Franco Armani, Robert Rojas, Fabrizio Angileri, Bruno Zuculini, Paulo Díaz, Leonardo Ponzio, Ignacio Fernández, Milton Casco, Jorge Andrés Carrascal, Santos Borré, Julián Álvarez

PLM vs RIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Weverton

Defenders - Emerson Santos, Robert Rojas, Fabrizio Angileri, Benjamín Kuscevic, Lucas Esteves

Midfielders - Raphael Veiga, Bruno Zuculini, Lucas Lima, Ignacio Fernández

Strikers - Santos Borre

PLM vs RIV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Raphael Veiga or Bruno Zuculini

Vice-Captain - Santos Borre or Lucas Lima

PLM vs RIV match prediction

Even if they fail to score, all Palmeiras need to do is avoid conceding more than 3 unanswered goals which will see them through. We predict a 0-0 staple draw as the end result of the match.

Prediction: Palmeiras 0-0 River Plate

Note: The above PLM vs RIV Dream11 prediction, PLM vs RIV Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. PLM vs RIV Dream11 team and PLM vs RIV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result