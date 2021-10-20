Plymouth Argyle's Chaotic Goal Against Bolton On Waterlogged Pitch Goes Viral: Watch

Plymouth Argyle thumped Bolton Wanderers 3-0 at Home Park in the Football League One. However, the talk of the town was the third goal by Ryan Broom which came in the 90+4th minute of the match. With the rain pouring down heavily towards the end of the game at Home Park, Plymouth got the ball around the halfway line and Conor Grant did superbly well to take the ball away from Alex Baptiste and then lobbed the ball over Bolton's keeper Joel Dixon.

However, because of the rain and heavy waterlogging, the ball came to a standstill and Grant ran past the ball and Ryan Hardie picked it up but as he ran closer to the empty goal he was also unable to get a shot away, and after a goalmouth scramble, finally Broom swooped and launched the ball into the top of the net. He ran towards the corner flag and celebrated hilariously as he did the action of freestyle swimming.

Plymouth Argyle thump Bolton Wanderers

While Bolton dominated possession throughout the game with 60% of the ball, it was Plymouth who dominated the game from the start to finish with more shots taken and more on target than Bolton so it was little surprise that they ran rampant and won 3-0. Plymouth scored a very early one from a corner as the ball was headed towards the far post and a goalmouth scramble saw the ball in the back of the net courtesy of Brendan Galloway in the sixth minute of the match. Just nine minutes after the first goal, Conor Grant was on hand to score a sensational goal from almost 30 yards out, he unleashed a vicious grounded shot that beat a helpless Dixon as he could just stare at the ball go past him as Plymouth had doubled their lead. After some heavy rain started to pour down at Home Park around the 80th minute, the game slowed down a little as the teams could do little with the ball. However, a frenzy in Bolton's penalty area saw Plymouth all but confirm their victory for the night and seal their spot at the top of the Football League One. Bolton currently sit 11th in the League One standings and will be hoping to improve their form after three straight losses if they want to get promoted.

Image: Twitter