PM Modi Congratulates Argentina; 'Millions Of Indian Fans Of Argentina And Messi Rejoice'

PM Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

Press Trust Of India
Argentina vs France

Image: Image: AP/PMINDIA.gov


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

PM Modi tweeted, “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming  FIFA World Cup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!” Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

PM Modi also heaped praise on France for their 'spirited performance' following the breathtaking game. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote ''Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals.''

Image: AP/PMINDIA.gov

