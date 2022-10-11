Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi expressed his best wishes to the participating teams at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which kicks off on October 11, Tuesday. A total of 16 teams alongside hosts India are set to lock horns in the tournament over the course of the coming weeks. Team India is placed alongside USA, Morocco, and Brazil in the Group A of the tournament.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: PM Modi sends his wishes

While the tournament begins with Morocco vs Brazil, Group A match on Tuesday, India will lock horns against USA in their campaign opener later in the day. Meanwhile, wishing luck to the U-17 women’s world cup participants, PM Modi mentioned that India is proud to host the tournament. This is the first time an Indian women’s team is taking part in the finals of a FIFA competition.

“Best wishes to all teams taking part in the #U17WWC starting today. India is proud to be hosting this tournament. I am confident the tournament will witness a celebration of football and the teams will also get a glimpse of India’s hospitality,” the Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

Best wishes to all teams taking part in the #U17WWC starting today. India is proud to be hosting this tournament. I am confident the tournament will witness a celebration of football and the teams will also get a glimpse of India’s hospitality. ⚽️ https://t.co/EVQkvLyNZm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022

More details about the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

The tournament will host a total of 24 group-stage matches across three venues in Bhubaneshwar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. Team India recently returned from their preparatory tournament in Spain and are now set to fight for the coveted World Cup trophy. They will be challenged by USA in their opening game, who are making their third consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Here’s the Day 1 schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Tuesday, October 11

Morocco vs Brazil, Kalinga Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Chile vs New Zealand, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 4.30 PM IST

Germany vs Nigeria, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 8.00 PM IST

India vs USA, Kalinga Stadium – 8.00 PM IST