Pochettino Tottenham Rumours Intensify As Daniel Levy Plots Shock Move For PSG Boss

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly held talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a return to the London outfit in the summer. The Pochettino Tottenham rumours have started to float around with the Argentine rumoured to make a sensational return to the London outfit after being sacked by Spurs eighteen months ago.

Breaking | Mauricio Pochettino wants to move to Tottenham, disappointed with how certain things function at PSG & has held talks with Daniel Levy - at the moment Les Parisiens have no intention of allowing him to exit, according to TF1. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 27, 2021



Will Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham?

Following an axe at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, the Argentine manager signed a short-term 18-month deal along with an option to extend his stay with Pochettino PSG contract set to tie him down till the summer of 2022. The Argentine's contract runs for one more year and expires next year. If Mauricio Pochettino wants to leave PSG and return to the London outfit, the former Tottenham head coach will have to force his way out or resign ahead of the next season.

Since joining the French giants, Pochettino has gone on to win two trophies but failed to win Ligue 1 as Lille recorded their fifth domestic league win in the history of the club this season. It is believed that the Argentine is not a fan of the boardroom politics and just wants to coach players with a possible return to England now on the cards for him.

The 49-year-old tactician has often spoken about 'unfinished business' at Tottenham and expressed his desire to return to the club. However, his return to the London outfit could come sooner than many expected. Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy has been a fan of Pochettino with the duo combining to make Spurs the powerful London-based team they have become in the last 5 years.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham managed to end in the top three of the Premier League three consecutive times alongside managing four Champions League qualifications and also featuring in a Champions League final. The Argentine will be eager to get back and make amends this time around by winning silverware with Spurs if he gets the opportunity to rejoin the London outfit. It will be very interesting to see how Daniel Levy negotiates with PSG to get Pochettino ahead of the upcoming season.

In other Tottenham manager news, The London outfit is also rumoured to have interim manager Ryan Mason continue as a full-time manager. However, Daniel Levy will be focused on bringing Pochettino back as the return of the Argentine can also be viewed as the club's attempt to hold on to their star striker Harry Kane. The 27-year-old attacker has been known to share a great bond with Pochettino which could be an added incentive for the team as the striker's future remains under the clouds of uncertainty.