Pochettino Vs Guardiola Head To Head: Which Manager Has A Better Record?

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG will take on Premier League giants Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes and will kick off at 9:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 29). With just hours remaining for the blockbuster clash of two of Europe's top teams, here is a look at the Pochettino vs Guardiola head to head record and other details of the PSG vs Man City match.

Pochettino vs Guardiola head to head

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola have had a longstanding rivalry that began as players before the two highly reputed managers went on to manage the same teams they played for. The Argentine's rivalry with Guardiola stretches all the way back to 2009 when the former was managing Espanyol and the latter was managing Barcelona. The two then met in the Premier League with Guardiola managing Manchester City while Pochettino managed Tottenham Hotspur.

And now they square off again in a Champions League semi-final. Having faced Guardiola the most number of times (18) as a manager, Pochettino is well aware of the Spanish boss' tactics and will look to correct his inferior head to head record. The Argentine has won three games, drawn five and lost 10 against the Catalan. However, one must be aware that Pochettino was often managing an inferior squad that lacked depth when the two managers met before. With both managers now managing two of Europes' top teams this clash promises to be a cliffhanger.

PSG vs Man City head to head record and prediction

PSG and Manchester have only met thrice with the Citizens leading the PSG vs Man City head to head by one win and two draws. The two sides last met in the Champions League quarter-finals back in 2016 when Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner in the second leg. Manchester City progressed to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win. Considering the form of the two teams, our PSG vs Man City prediction is a draw.

ðŸ’¬ PEP: We are not in the elite in the #UCL, that’s for sure, but we want to be there.



In the last years we always play this Champions League and we are lucky to be where we are now. I am incredibly happy to travel to Paris to play - the target is to be ourselves and win. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 27, 2021

How to watch PSG vs Man City?

In India, fans can watch the Champions League semi-finals between PSG and Man City on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. The UCL live stream for all games will be available on the Sony LIV app. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The PSG vs Man City prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.