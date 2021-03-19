Pogba-Bruno Fernandes Bromance Excites Man United Fans With 'Italian Job' Remark

Man United reached the Europa League quarterfinals after a superb Paul Pogba goal earned them a 1-0 win over AC Milan to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie on Thursday. Pogba came off the bench at the interval and stuck just three minutes after his introduction. Notably, United fans were thrilled to see the Frenchman return to action, especially as he looked a lot more comfortable with Bruno Fernandes in the heart of United's midfield.

Milan vs Man Utd highlights: Paul Pogba strike enough to send United to UEL quarter-finals

In a first-half where neither side attempted to take the initiative, the best chance fell to Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, but the Belgian's shot was well saved by Dean Henderson. Pogba then came on for Marcus Rashford at the break and broke the deadlock just three minutes after his introduction as he squeezed his effort past Milan keeper Donnarumma's near post. Former United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also subbed on in the second period and almost got Milan back into the game but his shot was kept out by Henderson. United eventually held on to their lead to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Bruno Fernandes Instagram post sparks frenzy on social media

Following the game, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes took to Instagram to share a post with Paul Pogba. The Portuguese captioned it, "The Italian Job with Mr Paul Pogba. Quarterfinals, here we come." Fernandes also uploaded an image of himself and Pogba in the dressing room on Twitter and several United fans were quick to react to the bromance between the two midfielders.

One wrote, "Two best midfielders in the world" while another added, "Great to have Pogba back at such an important time. He looked so so so good next to Bruno." A third added, "Loving the Pogba-Bruno bromance. Fernandes looked like he could do with some more attacking help and Pogba provided it."

Pogba's goal against Milan was his first in Europe this season and fifth for United across all competitions. He scored vital winners against Fulham and Burnley as well earlier in the season. However, Pogba missed 10 games for United since picking up a thigh injury against Everton in February and his return against Milan proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered for Solskaer's side.

When is the Europa League quarter-final draw?

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 19, 2021, and it will begin soon after the Champions League quarter-final draw. The ceremony will be hosted at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Image Credits - Bruno Fernandes Instagram