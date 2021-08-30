Pogba 'happy' At Old Trafford, Believes Man United Can Become Champions With Current Team

Paul Pogba believes that Manchester United are stronger than last season and is optimistic about their chances in the ongoing 2021/22 season. The Red Devils have strengthened their squad by completing the signing of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, in addition to the club legend Cristiano Ronaldo making a return to the club.

Speaking to TV2 before Manchester United's 1-0 win against the wolves, Pogba spoke about the potential of the squad "There have always been strong Manchester United teams, but this is definitely the strongest [I've played in]. It is obviously in this club's DNA to win trophies. We have a strong team that can become champions. We know how hard it is, but we will do our best to lift the trophy this season."

Paul Pogba further spoke about his long-term future. While he refused to give out anything, he added he is happier at the moment "To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back, I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good, there is a huge difference from last season. Last season I had corona[virus] and no seasonal run-up, so it took a long time to get back in shape. This season I have trained, I have had a good start and I have been healthy. I feel much better and it makes a huge difference physically." he added.

Paul Pogba names the best finisher he has played with

Paul Pogba insists that Mason Greenwood is of the best finisher's he has played with. "Mason I think he’s more left-footed, he dribbles more with his left but to shoot he shoots with both. His finishing is unreal, he’s the best finisher I’ve seen, trained with. He’s the youngest but he’s just unbelievable and I hope he scores more goals and improves and win titles." The player was quoted by Stadium Astro. The youngster scored the winning goal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side beat the Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Molineux.

Paul Pogba transfer news

Marca claims that Paul Pogba has his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu and that the player will move to Real Madrid in 2022. The player was highly linked with a move away from Old Trafford but the latest signings have made the player wanting to run down his contract.

Image Credit: AP