Pogba To Remain With Manchester United For This Season: Team Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season. With under a year left on his current contract, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and even their rivals Liverpool are said to be trying to persuade the French star into making a move. However, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he will be staying at the club for this season.

"Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes," the United boss told reporters ahead of their Premier League clash against Southhampton. "If you've got a five-year contract or a one-year contract when you sign for Manchester United you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level."

“I'm not worried whatsoever that the length of any player's contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration. You want to play well for your team, your teammates, yourself, your family, every time you play. What I expect is that the attitude and the approach to every game is the right one. That we have the same focus, the right focus, the right professionalism and, with that, I have no worries about Paul whatsoever.”

Solskjaer added: “As a footballer when you look around and you see good footballers next to you, that puts another layer of responsibility on yourself and your own performances. You have to play well to be in the team, you have to play well to be successful in this team."

Ole then spoke about Pogba enjoying his football and that the manager's job is to make sure that he gets the best out of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. He also said that good results will help motivate players to stay at the club rather than look for better opportunities.

"Paul is enjoying his football and I've said many times, my job is to make sure we're getting the best out of Paul and Bruno (Fernandes) and all the very good players we've got within a team structure. For me, to make players stay at Manchester United when you see a good squad and get good results that helps. There was no better place to be when I was a player because we kept on winning."

Pogba transfer rumours

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made several high-profile signings like Lionel Messi this summer, they are also looking to sign Pogba in the 2022 summer transfer window on a free transfer. The French midfielder has just a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and is yet to agree on a new deal. As per reports, PSG are willing to offer Pogba a whopping salary of £510,000-a-week. Pogba was also reportedly offered to arch-rivals Liverpool by agent Mino Raiola. According to Le10 Sport, Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has approached Liverpool to inform the 2018 World Cup winner is available to sign this summer.

