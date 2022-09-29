'Pogba Turned Up Late...': Van De Beek's Agent Explains Why Dutch Star Exited Man United

Donny van de Beek's agent, Guido Albers, has explained the role 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba played in forcing the star Dutch midfielder to leave Manchester United and pursue a loan move to Everton. According to the agent, the 25-year-old was never given a fair chance as no matter how hard he trained, he was always the second favourite to the French midfielder.

Pogba's role in forcing Donny van de Beek's exit

While speaking to Voetbal Primeur about Donny van de Beek's struggles, Guido Albers said, "I saw the disappointment about the way he was treated by Manchester United, and he saw up close what I did to turn the situation around. But from the day he was not allowed to leave Manchester United again, it was final."

Speaking of how the situation was different with the national side as compared to at Old Trafford, Albers added, "In the Netherlands, Donny got all the appreciation, performed well and was super popular with the fans. At Manchester United, he then never played. The relationship between him and the club really cooled down badly."

Albers then went on to add how Pogba played a role in forcing van de Beek's exit by adding, "He had to compete against Paul Pogba, who reported late to the training camp, said sorry and was allowed to play again – in the place of a boy who was training 10 hours a day for eight weeks to show he was good enough. I then had that disappointment thrown at me. I underestimated what not playing anymore did to him mentally. I should have looked earlier: how can I help him?"

Donny van de Beek explains why he chose Everton

With Donny van de Beek getting limited game time at Manchester United, he chose to make a loan move to Everton because of the high regard he had for manager Frank Lampard. The 25-year-old explained in an interview with Everton TV earlier this year why he felt playing under Lampard was a good fit for him.

I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision," explained Donny van de Beek. "I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team. I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot."

Image: AP, Twitter@Everton