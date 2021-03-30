Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Abuses, says Doesn't Give A Damn About Man United, Ferguson

Football agent Mino Raiola has taken a fresh swipe at Sir Alex Ferguson and insisted that he ‘does not give a f***’ if he never does business with Manchester United again. Ferguson and Raiola initially had a falling out in 2012 when the super-agent convinced client Paul Pogba to leave United after he was struggling to get first-team football at Old Trafford. Raiola also highlighted that United’s decision to re-sign Pogba in the summer of 2016 proved he was always in the right.

Mino Raiola interview with The Athletic: Pogba agent aims fresh dig at Sir Alex Ferguson

After drawing curtains on a trophy-laden 26 years at the helm at Man United in 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson aired his distaste for Raiola in public, writing in his high-profile book 'Leading': "There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them. I distrusted him from the moment I met him. We had Paul under a three-year contract, and it had a one-year renewal option which we were eager to sign. But Raiola suddenly appeared on the scene and our first meeting was a fiasco. He and I were like oil and water."

However, in a recent Zoom chat with fellow agent, Jonathan Barnett, for The Athletic, Raiola addressed the situation with characteristic bullishness. He said, "When Ferguson criticised me, that was my biggest compliment anybody could give me. Ferguson is used to people coming in and, ‘Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir’. All I have to say that when Ferguson left Manchester United the club’s owner (the Glazers), by buying back Paul Pogba, told me that I was right. I didn’t want to take Paul Pogba away. He (Ferguson) didn’t believe in Paul Pogbay. To be honest, I don't even care what Ferguson thinks."

Mino Raiola Manchester United comments spark uproar among Red Devils faithful

Raiola further explained that his priority as an agent will always be his client, even if it costs him relationships with clubs like United."With Mr Ferguson or Guardiola, I have this problem — and I think that it is changing now — that (they believe) we should submit to them because ‘otherwise, tomorrow, you don’t do a player with Manchester United. I don’t give a f*** if I never do another player with Manchester United. I’m not in their hands. I’m independent. ‘We have only one party that we take care of: our players. And as long as our players like us, you do what you have to do." said the Italian.

Mino Raiola to The Athletic: “I don’t give a f*ck if I never do another player with Man Utd. I’m not in their hands. I’m independent. Guardiola? I’ve closed the book a long time ago. Everybody knows what I think of him personally; he can say what he thinks for me personally”. ðŸ”´ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2021

Raiola's comments on Man United appeared to infuriate United fans on social media. On Twitter, one wrote, "Please let Pogba leave with this man. We don't want anything to do with him." Another added, "This guy acts as if he's too powerful now when Fergie has retired. The Glazers wanted Pogba back, not Fergie, and it's not like he's winning us titles every year." A third wrote, "Haaland is also Raiola's client, we can forget about him signing for United".

Pogba is entering the final few months of his Man United contract and there have been no recent reports of the Frenchman potentially signing an extension. Pogba has helped United win the League Cup and Europa League in his second spell at the Theatre of Dreams. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus, where he won four Serie A titles.

