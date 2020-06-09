POL Vs ADM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
St Polten FC will go up against Admira FC in the Austrian Bundesliga on June 9. The match will be played at the NV Arena on Tuesday with a kick-off time of 10 pm IST. St Polten are currently fourth in the Austrian league standings while Admira are sixth on the league table. Fans can play the VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction, the POL vs ADM Dream11 top picks and POL vs ADM Dream11 team.
Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke
Marcel Kostenbauer, Christoph Haas, Andreas Leitner, Fabian Menig, Mario Pavelic, Milos Spasic, Leonardo Lukacevic, Paul Koller, Pascal Petlach, Bjarne Thoelke, Sebastian Bauer, Jonathan Scherzer, Christoph Schosswendter, Fabio Strauss, Emanuel Aiwu, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic, Marcus Maier, Daniel Toth, Kim Jung-min, Morten Hjulmand, Roman Kerschbaum, Wilhelm Vorsager, Nicolas Zdichynec, Marco Kadlec, Markus Lackner, Kolja Pusch, Dominik Starkl, Seth Paintsil, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer, Sinan Bakis
Date - Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Kickoff time - 10 pm IST
Venue - NV Arena
Here are the POL vs ADM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: A Leitner
Defenders: J Scherzer, K Schulz (VC), C Klarer
Midfielders: M Kadlec, M Lackner, R Ljubicic, D Luxbacher
Forwards: E Hoffer, S Bakis, C Burke (C)
St Polten start as favourites against Admira FC in the Austrian Bundesliga on Tuesday.
