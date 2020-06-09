POL Vs ADM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

St Polten FC will go up against Admira FC in the Austrian Bundesliga on June 9. The match will be played at the NV Arena on Tuesday with a kick-off time of 10 pm IST. St Polten are currently fourth in the Austrian league standings while Admira are sixth on the league table. Fans can play the VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction, the POL vs ADM Dream11 top picks and POL vs ADM Dream11 team.

POL vs ADM Dream11 team and match schedule

POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction

POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction - St Polten FC squad

Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke

POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction - Admira FC squad

Marcel Kostenbauer, Christoph Haas, Andreas Leitner, Fabian Menig, Mario Pavelic, Milos Spasic, Leonardo Lukacevic, Paul Koller, Pascal Petlach, Bjarne Thoelke, Sebastian Bauer, Jonathan Scherzer, Christoph Schosswendter, Fabio Strauss, Emanuel Aiwu, Muhammed-Cham Saracevic, Marcus Maier, Daniel Toth, Kim Jung-min, Morten Hjulmand, Roman Kerschbaum, Wilhelm Vorsager, Nicolas Zdichynec, Marco Kadlec, Markus Lackner, Kolja Pusch, Dominik Starkl, Seth Paintsil, Markus Pink, Erwin Hoffer, Sinan Bakis

POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction

Date - Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Kickoff time - 10 pm IST

Venue - NV Arena

POL vs ADM Dream11 team: POL vs ADM Dream11 top picks

Here are the POL vs ADM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: A Leitner

Defenders: J Scherzer, K Schulz (VC), C Klarer

Midfielders: M Kadlec, M Lackner, R Ljubicic, D Luxbacher

Forwards: E Hoffer, S Bakis, C Burke (C)

POL vs ADM Dream11 prediction

St Polten start as favourites against Admira FC in the Austrian Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these POL vs ADM Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The POL vs ADM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

