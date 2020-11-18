POL Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Quick links:
Poland and Netherlands will square off in a UEFA Nations League fixture at the Silesian Stadium in Chrozow this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here's a look at our POL vs NED Dream11 prediction, POL vs NED Dream11 team and the probable POL vs NED playing 11.
Netherlands were the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, losing out to Portugal and will look to make it two qualifications in a row. However, in order to achieve qualification, the Netherlands will have to secure a win over Poland and hope Italy are beaten by Bosnia & Herzegovina, who are winless in five fixtures.
Poland too will be in a similar situation, wherein they can win and qualify if Bosnia & Herzegovina beat Italy. In terms of team news, Jacek Goralski is suspended for Poland after being sent off in the last game, while Mateusz Klich will be back having served his suspension. For the Netherlands, Ryan Babel has not travelled after he tested positive for COVID-19. Based on recent form our POL vs NED match prediction is that both teams will share the spoils.
Also Read | Antonio Conte Believes Failure To Sign Lukaku, Van Dijk Cost Him His Job At Chelsea
In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Netherlands have won all three fixtures.
Also Read | Mourinho Is Like My Friend But I Have No Relationship With Guardiola, Says Cesc Fabregas
POL vs NED live: Poland top picks
POL vs NED live: Netherlands top picks
Also Read | GEO Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview
Goalkeeper - Szczesny
Defenders - Dumfries, Glik, Bednarek, Blind
Midfielders - Van de Beek (VC), Wijnaldum, Moder
Forwards - Berghuis, Depay, Lewandowski (C)
Also Read | ENG Vs ICE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live