POL Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Poland and Netherlands will square off in a UEFA Nations League fixture at the Silesian Stadium in Chrozow this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here's a look at our POL vs NED Dream11 prediction, POL vs NED Dream11 team and the probable POL vs NED playing 11.

POL vs NED live: POL vs NED Dream11 prediction and preview

Netherlands were the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, losing out to Portugal and will look to make it two qualifications in a row. However, in order to achieve qualification, the Netherlands will have to secure a win over Poland and hope Italy are beaten by Bosnia & Herzegovina, who are winless in five fixtures.

Poland too will be in a similar situation, wherein they can win and qualify if Bosnia & Herzegovina beat Italy. In terms of team news, Jacek Goralski is suspended for Poland after being sent off in the last game, while Mateusz Klich will be back having served his suspension. For the Netherlands, Ryan Babel has not travelled after he tested positive for COVID-19. Based on recent form our POL vs NED match prediction is that both teams will share the spoils.

POL vs NED live: Poland vs The Netherlands Head-to-Head

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Netherlands have won all three fixtures.

POL vs NED Dream11 prediction: Probable POL vs NED playing 11

Poland probable 11 - Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Reca; Krychowiak, Moder; Szymanski, Linetty, Grosicki; Lewandowski

- Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Reca; Krychowiak, Moder; Szymanski, Linetty, Grosicki; Lewandowski Netherlands probable 11 - Krul; Dumfries, De Vrij, Blind, Wijndal; Van de Beek, Wijnaldum, F.De Jong; Berghuis, Malen, Depay

POL vs NED live: Top picks for POL vs NED Dream11 team

POL vs NED live: Poland top picks

Lewandowski

Szczesny

POL vs NED live: Netherlands top picks

Van de Beek

Wijnaldum

POL vs NED Dream11 prediction: POL vs NED Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Szczesny

Defenders - Dumfries, Glik, Bednarek, Blind

Midfielders - Van de Beek (VC), Wijnaldum, Moder

Forwards - Berghuis, Depay, Lewandowski (C)

Note: The above POL vs NED Dream11 prediction, POL vs NED Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POL vs NED Dream11 team and POL vs NED Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Dutch Football Instagram