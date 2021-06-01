POL Vs RUS Dream11: Poland Vs Russia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Poland (POL) will take on Russia (RUS) in an international friendly as both teams prepare for the upcoming European Champions. The game will be played at the Stadion Miejski (Wrocław) in Poland and will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, June 2. With just hours left for the game, here's a look at the POL vs RUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our preview for the game.

POL vs RUS match preview

Both Poland and Russia have had little success in the last international break and the two sides will look to freshen things up and return to winning ways with Euro 2020 on the corner. Poland's new head coach Paulo Sousa started off his managerial stint indifferently, drawing 3-3 in Hungary before suffering defeat against England at Wembley Stadium. While there is still time for Poland to make it to the 2022 World Cup, they have little momentum heading into a group with Spain, Sweden and Slovakia at the Euros.

As for Russia, Stanislav Cherchesov will be satisfied with six points coming from their opening three World Cup qualifiers, but losing in Slovakia again highlighted the weaknesses in this side. The 2018 World Cup hosts have struggled to keep the ball out of the net and have only two clean sheets in their last 11 games.

POL vs RUS team news

Both managers are set to rotate their XIs and give their fringe players a chance as they look to manage the workload of their star players after a congested season. Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night, but Mateusz Klich could start after being rested for Leeds United's closing Premier League matches. Russia meanwhile will see their usual suspects in Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba, with the latter scoring four goals in his last three outings.

POL vs RUS predicted XIs

Poland: Szczesny; Helik, Glik, Bednarek; Bereszynski, Klich, Krychowiak, Moder, Rybus; Milik, Lewandowski

Russia: Shunin; Semenov, Dzhikaya, Kudryashov; Fernandes, Miranchuk, Cheryshev, Golovin, Zhirkov; Sobolev, Dzyuba

POL vs RUS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Szczesny

Defenders: Fernandes, Zhirkov, Bednarek

Midfielders: Golovin, Cheryshev, Miranchuk, Klich

Forwards: Lewandowksi, Milik, Dzyuba

POL vs RUS Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Poland: Lewandowski, Klich, Milik

Russia: Dzyuba, Golovin, Cheryshev

POL vs RUS Dream11 prediction

We predict Poland to clinch a 3-1 win against Russia on Tuesday night.

Note: The POL vs RUS team news, the POL vs RUS top picks is made on the basis of our own analysis. The POL vs RUS Dream11 team and POL vs RUS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Team Russia, Poland Instagram)