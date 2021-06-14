POL Vs SLO Dream11: Poland Vs Slovakia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Group E fixtures of the ongoing Euro 2020 kick off on Monday as Poland lock horns with Slovakia on June 14. The first match of the Group E table is set to be played at Saint-Petersburg Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the POL vs SLO Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

POL vs SLO Match Preview

Poland did not have the best of starts ahead of their summer tournament with the hosts failing to win a single match of their two warm-up games in recent times. They played out a 1-1 draw against Russia in their first international friendly after going on to record a four-goal thriller that ended in a 2-2 draw against Iceland.

Slovakia on the other hand will start the match after registering a five-match unbeaten streak with four draws and one win against their name. Just like their opponents, the visitors have also failed to picket up a single win in their two warm-up matches against Bulgaria and Austria ahead of Euro 2020.

With the likes of Sweden and Spain also slotted alongside Poland and Slovakia, both the teams stand a chance to make it into the knockout stages of their tournament. They will be eager to take a step towards that goal and lool to register a win on Monday.

POL vs SLO Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - R. Lewandowski or M. Hamsik

Vice-Captain - M. Duris or G. Krychowiak

POL vs SLO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - W. Szczesny

Defenders – L. Satka, B. Bereszynski, M. Skriniar, J. Bednarek

Midfielders – M. Hamsik, G. Krychowiak, V. Weiss, P. Zlellnski

Strikers – M. Duris, R. Lewandowski

POL vs SLO Dream11 Prediction

Despite going through a rough patch of form and entering the match with a depleted squad due to all the injures and health scares in the camp, Poland start the match as favourites. They will be eager to announce their arrival in Group E and bank on the likes of Robert Lewandowski to step up on the occasion and help them bag three points. We expect Poland to play the game with fierce intent and predict them to walk away with the win in the first match of the Group E Euro 2020 clash on Monday.

Prediction- Poland 2-1 Slovakia

Note: The above POL vs SLO Dream11 prediction, POL vs SLO Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POL vs SLO Dream11 Team and POL vs SLO Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result