Poland Refuses To Play FIFA World Cup Qualifier Vs Russia; Skipper Lewandowski Backs Call

The Polish national football team has refused to play their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier match against Russia, having previously requested FIFA to make a decision on the fixture amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The World Cup qualifier match is scheduled to be held at the Dinamo Lev Yashin Stadium in Moscow, on March 24. Meanwhile, as per a report by The Athletic, the Polish FA confirmed that the national team 'does not intend to' play the fixture against Russia due to the continuous escalation of the country’s aggression towards their sovereign neighbors.

Speaking to The Athletic, head of the Polish FA, Cezary Kulesza said, "No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia."

At the same time, Kulesza termed it as the right decision, while adding that they are in talks with the federations of Sweden and the Czech Republic to collectively put the common position in front of FIFA. While Poland was slated to face Russia on March 24, either Sweden or the Czech Republic would have played them on March 29, had Russia managed to win against Poland.

Robert Lewandowski says he 'can’t imagine playing a match' with Russia

In the meantime, Poland captain and Ballon d’Or 2021 runner-up Robert Lewandowski took to his official Twitter handle after coming to know about the Polish FA’s decision and opined on the matter.

“It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” Lewandowski wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Lewandowski put out a statement on Twitter saying everything beautiful in sport is exactly the opposite of what war does while expressing solidarity with the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. “As the captain of the national team, I will talk to my teammates about the match with Russia in order to work out a common position on this matter and present it to the president of the Polish Football Association as soon as possible,” the 33-year-old added.

