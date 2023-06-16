Poland vs Germany live streaming: When and where to watch Robert Lewandowski in action?

Why you are reading this: Germany will take on Poland in an international friendly match on Friday, June 17, 2023. Germany played Ukraine on Monday in a match that ended in a 3-3 draw. The sting of matches will continue and thus let's find out how to catch the Poland vs Germany live.

3 things you need to know:

Poland vs Germany is scheduled to take place on June 17, 2023

Poland will host Germany at National Stadium in Warsaw

The match will be streamed globally

Poland vs Germany: International friendly match

The hosts of the EURO 2024 Germany will travel to Poland to play an international friendly with them. After losing to Belgium and drawing with Ukraine, Germany are on the lookout for a win. They will be favorites against Poland. However, European football is all about cut-throat competition, therefore, Poland will fancy its odds against the Germans.

Where is the Poland vs Germany, international friendly match taking place?

Poland vs Germany international friendly match will be held at the National Stadium Warsaw on Saturday (IST), June 17 at 12:15 AM.

When will Poland vs Germany, international friendly match start?

The international friendly match between Poland and Germany will begin at 12:15 AM. IST, 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 PM ET.

How to watch the Poland vs Germany, international friendly match in India?

Football fans in India can watch Poland vs Germany, an international friendly match on Sony Sports Ten 5 and the Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels. Access the Sony Liv App to catch the live streaming of the match.

How to watch the Poland vs Germany, international friendly match in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch Poland vs Germany international friendly match on VIAPLAY.

How to watch the Poland vs Germany, international friendly match in the US?

US soccer fans can watch the match live on CBS and Paramount+.

Poland vs Germany: What could be the possible starting lineups?

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek, Wieteska, Kiwior; Swiderski, Linetty, Zielinski; Kamiński, Lewandowski, Zalewski

Germany: Ter Stegen; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck; Wolf, Kimmich, Musiala, Henrichs; Havertz, Fullkrug, Werner