Poland Vs Netherlands Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Preview

Poland welcome the Netherlands to the Silesian Stadium knowing that only a win will keep their qualification hopes in the UEFA Nations League alive. The Netherlands on the other hand will also be looking to get all three points to have the best chance of qualification. The Poland vs Netherlands live stream will begin on Wednesday night, November 18 (Nov 19 in India) at 1:15 am IST. Here is the Poland vs Netherlands live stream information, Poland vs Netherlands team news and our Poland vs Netherlands prediction ahead of the encounter.

UEFA Nations League live: Poland vs Netherlands preview

Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League live is wide open, with three nations in contention to qualify for the semi-finals. Poland are currently placed third in the group with seven points from five games. The hosts will have to win against the Netherlands and hope that Italy lose to Bosnia-Herzegovina for them to progress to the semi-finals. The Poles, however, come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss against Italy, a match which saw them end the game with 10 men.

The Netherlands on the other hand are placed second in the group with eight points from five games. They will be looking to beat Poland and hope that Italy fail to win against Bosnia-Herzegovina to have a chance of qualifying for the next stage. Frank de Boer has had a torrid start to his tenure as national team coach but the manager finally saw his side win for the first time last time out as the Netherlands beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1.

Poland vs Netherlands team news: Selection update

Poland: Jerzy Brzeczek will be unable to call upon Jacek Goralski after he was sent off in the last game. Mateusz Klich is available once again after serving his one-match suspension.

Netherlands: Ryan Babel will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. In-form midfielder Donny van de Beek could come into the side to replace Ajax maestro Davy Klassen.

Poland vs Netherlands team news: Probable playing 11

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek, Reca; Krychowiak, Moder; Szymanski, Linetty, Grosicki; Lewandowski

Netherlands: Krul; Dumfries, De Vrij, Blind, Wijndal; Van de Beek, Wijnaldum, De Jong; Berghuis, Malen, Depay

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands live in India?

The Poland vs Netherlands game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Poland vs Netherlands live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the teams on social media for real-time updates

Poland vs Netherlands prediction

According to our Poland vs Netherlands prediction, the match will end in a draw

Image Credits: OnsOranje Instagram, Poland Football Association Instagram